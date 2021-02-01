Israel to Honor Ethiopian Jews Who Perished in Sudan En Route to Israel

JNS.org – Following the normalization of ties between Israel and Sudan and the historic visit by Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen to the country last week, plans are in the works to commemorate the Ethiopian Jews who perished in the African country on their way to Israel.

“It is our national obligation to commemorate the memories of those members of the Ethiopian community who perished in Sudan while making aliyah to Israel,” Cohen said.

Within the framework of the normalization deal that is currently in the works, Cohen said, “We will act to allow families in Israel to bring their loved ones’ remains from Sudan to Israel, we will ensure the upkeep of the Jewish cemetery in Sudan, and we will act to establish a monument in their memory.”

Cohen thanked Deputy Public Security Minister Gadi Yevarkan, himself a member of Israel’s Ethiopian community, who he said had “worked on this subject and whose involvement was important for promoting the issue within the framework of the accord with Sudan.”

Yevarkan said, “This is important news for families and the Beta Israel community. The State of Israel is committed to the memory of those who perished in Sudan—the elderly, women and children, who gave their lives on the path to realizing the vision of the prophets of a return to Zion.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.