Monday, February 1st | 19 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ariel University Awards First Honorary Doctorate to Former US Ambassador

Assailant Killed During Attempted Terror Attack at Gush Etzion Junction

Lebanon Army Arrests 18 Lebanese, Syrians Linked to Islamic State

Iran Hosts Afghan Taliban Leader as Peace Talks Stalled

Foreign Troops to Stay in Afghanistan Beyond May Deadline

A Fast-Track to Innovation: Israel’s R&D Preparatory Incentive Program

Israel Completes Tests of Upgraded Iron Dome Air Defense System

Kushner, Berkowitz Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Israel Deals

Israel Says Drone Falls in Lebanese Territory, Hezbollah Says It Brought It Down

Israel Extends Lockdown, Sees Delay in COVID-19 Turnaround

February 1, 2021 11:00 am
0

Lebanon Army Arrests 18 Lebanese, Syrians Linked to Islamic State

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A member of the Emergency Response Division holds an Islamic State militants flag in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 10, 2017. Photo: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File Photo.

Lebanon‘s army said on Monday it had arrested 18 people, some Lebanese and others Syrian, with links to Islamic State.

The arrests came in “field operations” that took place over the past two weeks in the border town of Arsal in the north, an army statement said.

The individuals arrested confessed to belonging to the Islamic State jihadist group and supporting it, and several weapons were also confiscated, it said.

Juroud Arsal, a barren area in the mountains between Syria and Lebanon, was previously a base of operations for insurgents fighting in the Syrian civil war, including militants from Islamic State and the group formerly known as the Nusra Front.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.