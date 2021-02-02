Wednesday, February 3rd | 21 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Social Media Star Baby Ariel Calls on 50 Million Followers to ‘#SmashHate’ in New Campaign Against Antisemitism and Racism

Jewish Groups Applaud Biden Administration’s ‘Embrace’ of IHRA Antisemitism Definition

British Teenager Who Talked of ‘Gassing’ Jews Becomes Youngest-Ever to Be Convicted of Terrorism in UK

Iran Deepens Breach of Nuclear Deal at Underground Enrichment Site

NGO Human Rights Watch Demands President Biden End Criticism, Refusal to Cooperate With BDS

Marilyn Manson Accused of Sexual Abuse, Pushing Jewish Ex-Girlfriend to Bring Him Overseas Nazi Memorabilia

Kindergarten Teacher in Charlotte Fired Over Antisemitic Tweet Defending Hitler

Citing Erosion of ‘Mutual Respect,’ Catholic Church in France Issues Clarion Call Against Antisemitism

Sullivan, Blinken and Malley Seek to Establish New Parameters For ‘Escalating Nuclear Crisis’

Arkansas Lawmakers Consider Bill to Mandate Holocaust Education in Public Schools

February 2, 2021 10:18 am
0

UAE Confident F-35 Jets Sale Will Go Through, Says Ambassador

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

The United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to Washington said he was confident the sale of F-35 jets to his country would go through after a review by President Joe Biden’s administration of some pending arms sales to US allies.

The UAE had during Donald Trump’s last day in office signed agreements to buy up to 50 F-35 jets, 18 armed drones and other defense equipment in a deal worth $23 billion.

“We did everything by the book and they will discover that once the review is complete and it will proceed,” Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba told a virtual Washington Institute forum on Monday, describing the review as “pro forma.”

Last month, a US State Department official said Biden’s administration was temporarily pausing the implementation of some pending arms sales to US allies to review them.

Related coverage

February 2, 2021 11:23 am
0

Sullivan, Blinken and Malley Seek to Establish New Parameters For ‘Escalating Nuclear Crisis’

JNS.org – Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security advisor, suggested an expedited timeline for rejoining the Iranian nuclear deal,...

“Everything is still proceeding while undergoing a review at the same time. I am confident it will end up in the right place,” Otaiba said.

“If you are going to have less of a presence and less involvement in the Middle East you can’t at the same time take tools away from your partners who are expected to do more,” he said.

The UAE was promised a chance to acquire the stealthy F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin in a side deal when it established ties with Israel last August under a U.S.-brokered agreement.

In December, the Senate rejected attempts to block the transaction, which opponents had said was being rushed through without sufficient assurances that the equipment would not fall into the wrong hands or fuel instability in the Middle East.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.