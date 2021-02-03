‘Move Your F***ing Car, You Stupid Jew!’: Former Miami Police Dept. Employee’s Antisemitic Outburst Captured on Video

The Miami-Dade police department rapidly distanced itself on Wednesday from a former employee who was filmed engaging in a drunken antisemitic rant while wearing her departmental jacket.

The video of Leslie Socolov — a retired police homicide stenographer — went viral on Tuesday night after being posted on Twitter by online watchdog StopAntisemitism.org. It showed Socolov, 64, screaming epithets at the driver of an SUV who was blocking her vehicle in the car park outside outside a Chinese restaurant in Boca Raton last Saturday night.

A visibly angry Socolov, wearing a black police jacket with the words “Miami-Dade Homicide” on the back, was seen running to the SUV and telling the driver, “Move your f***ing car, you stupid Jew!”

Slurring her words and swaying on her feet, she continued: “You f***ing piece of s***. Just because you’re Jewish and a Democrat doesn’t give you the right to stay there. Move it!”

The Miami-Dade police department quickly condemned its former employee of 20 years and said it was investigating the incident.

“This hateful speech is appalling and does not represent the values of the MDPD,” it said in a statement.

Socolov was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office on a charge of DUI and disorderly intoxication. Prior to her verbal rant, she had rammed into the back of the SUV with her Prius before getting out to confront to the 78-year-old driver, who called 911 and was advised to lock the doors of his vehicle.

Reached on Tuesday by the Miami Herald, Socolov responded “Oh f***” when told that the video of her outburst had been widely shared online.

Socolov insisted that she was not antisemitic, pointing out that she is Jewish herself. She said she wore the police jacket because it was the only one she had with her.

“I’m not antisemitic, I’m getting persecuted,” Socolov protested. “Look at these Democrats getting away with bulls***.”

Socolov previously made the news in 2015, for a hit-and-run incident in which a 70 year-old homeless veteran, Richard Flaherty, was killed while she was driving. After Socolov ran over Flaherty in her car, she continued her journey.

She turned herself in to police when she discovered the following day that Flaherty had died. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office declined to charge Socolov on that occasion.