US Border Patrol Arrests Group of Eleven Iranian Citizens Crossing Illegally From Mexico

United States Customs and Border Protection has arrested a group of 11 Iranian citizens illegally crossing the US-Mexico border, according to a CBP statement Wednesday.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents encountered the group, which included six men and five women from Iran, on Monday evening near San Luis, Arizona, in the southwest part of the state.

“The primary mission of the Border Patrol is to prevent nefarious people and devices from entering the United States,” the statement said. “Iran is a designated Special Interest Country and the agents of Yuma Sector work diligently to protect our borders for the safety of our nation.”

The “Special Interest” designation has included other state sponsors of terrorism like Afghanistan and Syria, and border apprehensions of nationals from those countries represent a small fraction of overall apprehensions.

The Yuma Sector Border Patrol arrested eight Iranian nationals in fiscal year 2020, the statement said, out of a total of 22 apprehended agency-wide.