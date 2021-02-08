Actress Says Marilyn Manson Taunted Her With Swastikas, Details Antisemitic Abuse in Latest Allegations

Actress Evan Rachel Wood has leveled disturbing new allegations of antisemitic abuse at the rock musician Marilyn Manson, saying that he would “draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me” and use racist and antisemitic language against her.

Days after Wood’s initial accusations against her ex-fiancé led to a series women coming forward on the musician’s abusive behavior, the actress published an Instagram story with new claims of antisemitism and racism she experienced, and reports of the singer’s Nazi obsessions. She also revealed she had filed a police report in December 2020 against Manson’s wife Lindsay Usich over alleged threats to release underage photographs.

According to Wood, Manson would use racial slurs and call her a “Jew” derisively, telling the actress that he was happy her mother had converted to the religion so that she was not “blood Jewish.”

“I heard the ‘n’ word over and over. Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in,” Wood wrote.

Wood also posted images of tattoos from Manson, whose birth name is Brian Warner, which she claims are Nazi-inspired. “He did not have these tattoos when we started dating,” she wrote. On Feb. 1, Jewish model Ashley Lindsay Morgan claimed that Manson pushed her to bring him Nazi memorabilia from overseas travels.

Wood said she had been intimidated to discourage her from going public with her claims: “On Dec. 19, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian’s wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE, after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol, after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas to ‘ruin my career’ and ‘shut me up.'”

Eleven women have so far come forward with abusive claims about Manson, who has been dropped by his record label, talent agency, and manager, and removed from upcoming appearances in the TV shows American Gods and Creepshow.