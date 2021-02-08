Monday, February 8th | 26 Shevat 5781

February 8, 2021 12:07 pm
0

Ruth Dayan, Widow of Israeli General Moshe Dayan, Dies at 103

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Ruth Dayan, Oct. 6, 2015. Dayan was the founder of the Maskit fashion house and active in many social causes. She was the first wife of the late Israeli general and politician Moshe Dayan. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – Ruth Dayan, the first wife of the late Israeli defense minister and politician Moshe Dayan, passed away Friday morning at the age of 103.

Dayan headed the Maskit luxury fashion house and the children’s charity organization Variety Israel, and was a noted social activist.

For her activism and charity work, Dayan received several awards and honors, including an honorary doctorate from Ben Gurion University, the Yigal Alon Prize and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Solomon Bublick Award.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

