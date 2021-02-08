Ruth Dayan, Widow of Israeli General Moshe Dayan, Dies at 103

JNS.org – Ruth Dayan, the first wife of the late Israeli defense minister and politician Moshe Dayan, passed away Friday morning at the age of 103.

Dayan headed the Maskit luxury fashion house and the children’s charity organization Variety Israel, and was a noted social activist.

For her activism and charity work, Dayan received several awards and honors, including an honorary doctorate from Ben Gurion University, the Yigal Alon Prize and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Solomon Bublick Award.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.