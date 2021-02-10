Wednesday, February 10th | 28 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Twenty UN Peacekeepers Injured in Central Mali Attack

Why Israel Should Engage with ICC Investigators

Church Official Declares War on Israel and Its Supporters

UAE’s Hope Probe Enters Orbit in First Arab Mars Mission

The ICC’s Decision to Investigate Israel Is Baseless but Dangerous

Israeli Drone Passes Test in GPS-Denied Environments, Speeding Up Drone-Based Delivery Goals

Jacques Faïtlovitch and Ethiopian Jews

Democrats Begin Outlining Case at Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Federal Court Rejects New York Gov. Cuomo’s Capacity Restrictions on Houses of Worship

Saudi Coalition Says Houthis Attack Saudi’s Abha Airport: State TV

February 10, 2021 10:01 am
0

Germany Charges Former Nazi Concentration Camp Guard With Complicity in 3,518 Murders

avatar by JNS.org

Adolf Hitler giving a Nazi salute. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Prosecutors in Germany charged a 100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard for involvement in the murder of 3,518 people.

They told AFP on Monday that the man is accused of “knowingly and willingly” assisting in the murder of prisoners at Sachsenhausen in Oranienburg from 1942 to 1945.

It comes one week after German prosecutors charged a former secretary at a different Nazi concentration camp.

The 95-year-old woman worked at Stutthof, near what had been Danzig and what is now Gdansk, Poland. She is identified as Irmgard F. and would be tried in a juvenile court since she was under 21 at the time the alleged crimes were committed, reported The New York Times.

She has been charged with 10,000 counts of being an accessory to murder and complicity in attempted murders.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.