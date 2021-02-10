Germany Charges Former Nazi Concentration Camp Guard With Complicity in 3,518 Murders

JNS.org – Prosecutors in Germany charged a 100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard for involvement in the murder of 3,518 people.

They told AFP on Monday that the man is accused of “knowingly and willingly” assisting in the murder of prisoners at Sachsenhausen in Oranienburg from 1942 to 1945.

It comes one week after German prosecutors charged a former secretary at a different Nazi concentration camp.

The 95-year-old woman worked at Stutthof, near what had been Danzig and what is now Gdansk, Poland. She is identified as Irmgard F. and would be tried in a juvenile court since she was under 21 at the time the alleged crimes were committed, reported The New York Times.