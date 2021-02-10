Wednesday, February 10th | 29 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden’s Already Backing Down on Iran

The IDF Thinks Iran Should Sweat, Not the US

‘Big Brother’ Portugal Expels Contestant for Repeatedly Making Nazi Salute

Marvel Comics Apologizes, Wipes Antisemitic Image From Latest Issue of ‘Immortal Hulk’

Complaints Continue to Flood Norwegian Broadcaster Following Radio Show Host’s Antisemitic Rant

Who Killed Lokman Slim?

UK Labour Party Appoints Jewish Leaders to Antisemitism Advisory Council

University of California Irvine Student Government Passes BDS Bill Condemning Israel as ‘Apartheid’ State While Denying Link to Judaism

Knesset Hearing Calls Social Media Companies to Answer for Antisemitism ‘Running Rampant’ as New Plan Released

Twenty UN Peacekeepers Injured in Central Mali Attack

February 10, 2021 11:59 am
0

Jacques Faïtlovitch and Ethiopian Jews

avatar by Harold Brackman

Opinion

Ethiopian immigrants to Israel, part of “Operation Tzur Israel” (“Rock of Israel”), after exiting the plane at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Dec. 3, 2020. Photo: Olivier Fitoussi/The Jewish Agency for Israel.

World traveler Jacques Faïtlovitch was born in Lodz and educated at the Ecole des Hautes Etudes in Paris. His teacher, Jewish scholar Joseph Halévy, inspired his life-long involvement with Ethiopia’s Beta Israel, or Falashas (meaning  “outsiders” in Amharic).

Beginning in 1904, Faïtlovitch made 11 missions over four decades to Abyssinia/Ethiopia. He established primary schools and educated young men in Europe and the US to return to Ethiopia as teachers. A Zionist, he had an apartment in Tel Aviv, but spent much time fundraising in New York.

As an Orthodox Jew, Faïtlovitch sought to save the Beta Israel from Christian proselytism and convert them to Talmudic-rabbinic Judaism.

Faïtlovitch established the American Pro-Falasha Committee in 1922, and brought to this country Taamarat Emmanuel, the first known Ethiopian Jew to come to New York. Faïtlovitch worked to convince American Jewry, despite skepticism, that the Beta Israel were “really Jewish.”

Related coverage

February 10, 2021 6:32 pm
0

Biden’s Already Backing Down on Iran

  JNS.org - In his first major foreign-policy speech delivered last week, President Joe Biden sent a variety of confusing and...

Faïtlovitch met Black “Hebrew Israelite” Arnold J. Ford, who hailed from Barbados. A Black Nationalist, Ford had composed “Ethiopia, Thou Land of Our Fathers,” the “national anthem” of Marcus Garvey’s “Back to Africa” movement.

Claiming royal Ethiopian descent, Rabbi Ford — with the help of white Jews — founded his own synagogue, Beth B’Nai Abraham. Ford was a believer in the Bible’s prophetic “Ethiopian motif” — that “Ethiopia shall stretch forth its hand to God.”

Faïtlovitch’s biographer Emanuela Trevisan Semi wrote: “The possibility of sharing a mirrored Diaspora — Blacks in America and Jews in Africa — gave rise to new myths of origin in which Ethiopia became a shared locus and  … identification took the form of what we may call ‘Falashization’. … Some American Blacks hoped that  their new Falasha identity would aid  … [integrating them in] the great Jewish American Diaspora.”

For the coronation of Emperor Haile Selassie in 1930, Rabbi Ford led a delegation to Ethiopia, where he died in 1935. Before leaving New York, he established the Ethiopian Hebrew Rabbinical College (later the Israelite Rabbinical Academy) that trained dozens of Black Jewish rabbis. Ford named as his successor in New York Rabbi Wentworth Arthur Matthew, who received a rabbinic “ordination” from Ford in Ethiopia for his synagogue, the Commandment Keepers.

Faïtlovitch continued to reach out to potential converts through missionary organizations such as the Lost Tribes Committee and the Mosaic Law for One People. He even seriously considered attempting mass conversion to Judaism of African-Americans.

For all his many accomplishments, Faïtlovitch had one major success: helping reconnect the Beta Israel with world Jewry.

Historian Harold Brackman is coauthor with Ephraim Isaac of From Abraham to Obama: A History of Jews, Africans, and African Americans (Africa World Press, 2015).

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.