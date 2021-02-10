UK Labour Party Appoints Jewish Leaders to Antisemitism Advisory Council

Britain’s opposition Labour Party on Wednesday announced the appointment of senior UK Jewish leaders to its new advisory council on antisemitism.

The establishment of an advisory board was one of the recommendations of the action plan agreed to by the party following the publication of the damning recent report of the UK’s Equalities and Human Rights Commission into the internal handling of antisemitism allegations that rocked Labour under its former far left leader, Jeremy Corbyn, the London-based Jewish Chronicle reported.

The EHRC told Labour to set up an advisory board of Jewish members to develop educational material on antisemitism and advise on the creation of an independent complaints system to deal with disciplinary cases involving antisemitism.

The watchdog found the party had not provided adequate training for those responsible for handling complaints.

Mark Gardner, the chief executive of the Community Security Trust (CST), and Marie van der Zyl, the president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, were among the nine names confirmed on Wednesday.

Also appointed onto the Board was Baroness Jan Royall, whose 2016 report into the Oxford University Labour Club found that there had been a series of antisemitic incidents which were well evidenced.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence was also appointed onto the newly created Board, alongside Dame Margaret Hodge MP and Jewish Labour Movement chair Mike Katz.