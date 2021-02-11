Iraqi Reports: Israel Carries Out ‘Rare’ Air Strike Against Vehicle in Eastern Syria

i24 News – Iraqi media outlets reported Thursday morning that Israel carried out “rare” air strikes against a military shipment en route to Syria from Iran, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported.

The location of the attack was on the Syrian side of the Syria-Iraq border, the report added.

Moreover, it said that due to the rare nature of the attack in daylight, a need for urgency was highly likely.

Outlets affiliated with Iraqi Shiite militias reported that unidentified aircraft had targeted a vehicle that carried “logistical equipment” belonging to an Iraqi militia group.

Iraqi militias, backed by Iran, have been using the passageway between Iraq and Syria near the city of Al Bukamal to deliver arms.

A large blast could be heard following the strike, but other than damage to equipment, no known casualties or injuries were reported.