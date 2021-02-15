Monday, February 15th | 3 Adar 5781

February 15, 2021 10:42 am
Israeli Film Shortlisted for Oscar in Best Live-Action Short Category

avatar by i24 News

Oscar statues on display at the 1988 Academy Awards. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24News – The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences picked last week an Israeli short film for a shortlist in the Best Live-Action Short category in the 93rd Academy Awards.

The 20-minute film “White Eye,” Tomer Shushan’s debut, was one of 10 short films selected out of 174 contenders.

It won the Grand Jury Award at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival in 2020.

The film relays the story of an Israeli in Tel Aviv who assumes that an African migrant stole his bicycle — all in one take.

February 14, 2021 12:05 pm
The idea for the plot, Shushan told The Times of Israel, was based on a real event that happened to him.

“I really want to be a nominee. But I’m thrilled to have made it this far,” he added.

Earlier in February, four Israeli founders of the start-up firm Amimon won the Oscar’s award for Scientific and Engineering for their technology.

The company developed a chipset that transmits high-quality video from multiple cameras to monitors on a film or television set with no delay, outlet Israel21C reported.

The chipset is being used throughout the global film industry.

