Israeli Film Shortlisted for Oscar in Best Live-Action Short Category

i24News – The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences picked last week an Israeli short film for a shortlist in the Best Live-Action Short category in the 93rd Academy Awards.

The 20-minute film “White Eye,” Tomer Shushan’s debut, was one of 10 short films selected out of 174 contenders.

It won the Grand Jury Award at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival in 2020.

The film relays the story of an Israeli in Tel Aviv who assumes that an African migrant stole his bicycle — all in one take.

Related coverage Israeli Musician Finds Innovative Way to Cope With Coronavirus Crisis i24News - The economic downside of the coronavirus pandemic has seen industries of tourism, restaurants, social events and retail stores, among...

The idea for the plot, Shushan told The Times of Israel, was based on a real event that happened to him.

“I really want to be a nominee. But I’m thrilled to have made it this far,” he added.

Earlier in February, four Israeli founders of the start-up firm Amimon won the Oscar’s award for Scientific and Engineering for their technology.

The company developed a chipset that transmits high-quality video from multiple cameras to monitors on a film or television set with no delay, outlet Israel21C reported.

The chipset is being used throughout the global film industry.