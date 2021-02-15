Monday, February 15th | 3 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Peter Beinart’s Latest: a Call to Ease Sanctions on Iran

Rockets Land Near Erbil Airport, Three Wounded, Say Iraqi Kurdish Security Sources

Netanyahu Acknowledges Differences With Biden, But Confident He’ll Call

Jewish Community Calls on Hate Crimes Prosecutor After Spanish Neo-Nazis March Through Madrid

‘Dehumanizing’ Murder of Ilan Halimi Solemnly Remembered Amid Continued Threat of Antisemitism in France

‘Financial Times’ Articles Suggest Hamas Rocket Attacks Are Understandable

The Hollywood Blacklist is Back, and Jewish Liberals Are Fine With It

Post-Traumatic Stress in the Wake of the War on COVID-19

Palestinian Authority Minister of Justice Compares ICC Ruling on Israel to Nuremburg Trials

Prominent University College London Scholar Resigns After Academic Board Rejects Leading Definition of Antisemitism: ‘You Are All Going to Hell!’

February 15, 2021 5:41 pm
0

Rockets Land Near Erbil Airport, Three Wounded, Say Iraqi Kurdish Security Sources

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Smoke rises over the Erbil, after reports of mortar shells landing near Erbil airport, Iraq February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

At least three rockets landed near Erbil International Airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, wounding three people, Kurdish Peshmerga sources said on Monday.

A statement from the Kurdish interior ministry said a number of rockets were fired towards Erbil and its outskirts around 9:30 p.m. local time and some people were wounded, but it offered no further details.

Kurdish security officials said earlier that at least three mortars were used in the attack. Initial investigation showed later that remains of the projectiles that landed in some areas were from rockets, the officials said.

A Reuters reporter heard several blasts and saw a fire blazing for a few minutes in the vicinity of the airport.

Related coverage

February 15, 2021 2:42 pm
0

Palestinian Authority Minister of Justice Compares ICC Ruling on Israel to Nuremburg Trials

The Palestinian Authority’s minister of justice went on an antisemitic rant comparing the International Criminal Court’s recent ruling confirming its...

One security official said the total number of rockets fired was five.

It was not immediately clear if a US military base housing US troops near the airport was the target of the attack.

Security officials said the Erbil airport was shut down and flights were halted for safety issues.

One of the shells fell near a residential area and three people were wounded, Kurdish security officials said.

Video footage broadcast on local television showed damaged vehicles and shattered glass covering an area where one mortar shell fell.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Sept. 30, six Katyusha rockets fell near Erbil airport, an attack which the Iraqi Kurdistan’s counterterrorism service blamed on Iran-backed Iraqi Shi’ite militia groups.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.