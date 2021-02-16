Tuesday, February 16th | 4 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Hints It May Not Engage Biden on Iran Nuclear Strategy

Outcry After Author and COVID-19 Skeptic Ties Cuomo Actions on Nursing Homes to Orthodox Jews

Peter Beinart’s Latest: a Call to Ease Sanctions on Iran

Rockets Land Near Erbil Airport, Three Wounded, Say Iraqi Kurdish Security Sources

Netanyahu Acknowledges Differences With Biden, But Confident He’ll Call

Jewish Community Calls on Hate Crimes Prosecutor After Spanish Neo-Nazis March Through Madrid

‘Dehumanizing’ Murder of Ilan Halimi Solemnly Remembered Amid Continued Threat of Antisemitism in France

‘Financial Times’ Article Suggests Hamas Rocket Attacks Are Understandable

The Hollywood Blacklist is Back, and Jewish Liberals Are Fine With It

Post-Traumatic Stress in the Wake of the War on COVID-19

February 16, 2021 9:31 am
0

Israel Hints It May Not Engage Biden on Iran Nuclear Strategy

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan. Photo: Gali Tibbon / Pool via Reuters.

Israel held out the possibility on Tuesday that it would not engage with US President Joe Biden on strategy regarding the Iranian nuclear program, urging tougher sanctions and a “credible military threat” against its arch-enemy.

The remarks by Israel‘s envoy to Washington came at a touchy juncture for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Up for re-election next month, he has revived his hard line on Iran while not yet having any direct communication with Biden.

The new administration has said it wants a US return to a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran — which former President Donald Trump quit, restoring sanctions — if the Iranians recommit to their own obligations. Washington has also said it wants to confer with allies in the Middle East about such moves.

“We will not be able to be part of such a process if the new administration returns to that deal,” Ambassador Gilad Erdan told Israel‘s Army Radio.

Related coverage

February 15, 2021 11:22 am
0

Israeli Participation in Abu Dhabi Arms Exhibition in Doubt After Delegation Is Grounded

CTech - Israeli participation in the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), which is set to open in Abu Dhabi...

Netanyahu aides have privately questioned whether engaging with US counterparts might backfire, for Israel, by falsely signaling its consent for any new deal that it still opposes.

Israel was not a party to the 2015 deal. It has powerful advocates within the US Congress, however, and Netanyahu’s threats to take unilateral military action on Iran if he deems diplomacy a dead end also figure into big-power planning.

“We think that if the United States returns to the same accord that it already withdrew from, all its leverage will be lost,” Erdan said.

“It would appear that only crippling sanctions — keeping the current sanctions and even adding new sanctions — combined with a credible military threat — that Iran fears — might bring Iran to real negotiations with Western countries that might ultimately produce a deal truly capable of preventing it breaking ahead (to nuclear arms).”

The Biden administration has said it wants to strengthen and lengthen constraints on Iran, which denies seeking the bomb.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.