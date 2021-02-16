Israel Registers 5,138 Coronavirus Cases as Morbidity Rates Decline

i24 News – Israel registered 5,138 coronavirus cases on Monday as the country continued to battle the spread of COVID-19, new Health Ministry data released Tuesday morning showed.

Of 70,839 screening tests, 7.5% tested positive — only a 0.1% decrease from Sunday.

There are currently 55,180 active cases in the country, among them 962 patients in serious condition — including 301 on artificial respirators — 541 individuals in moderate condition, and the rest quarantined at home or in coronavirus hotels with mild symptoms or no symptoms.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, a total of 5,423 people have died of the disease.

Meanwhile, Israel edged near the four million vaccination mark, maintaining its world lead of vaccinations per capita.

A total of 3,991,214 received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 2,612,370 receiving the second shot.

The Jewish state is expected to exit the lockdown on Sunday, with a new outline permitting citizens with green passports — eligible for those fully inoculated or recovered — to enter a throng of businesses, commercial centers, and more.