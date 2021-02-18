Anthony Fauci Praises Israeli Vaccination Drive: ‘Way Up There’

Chief White House Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci praised Israel’s ongoing vaccination drive on Wednesday, saying the Jewish state is “way up there” in vaccinations per person.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing by the White House COVID-19 response team, Fauci praised a new study from Israel that showed the vaccines are effective at lowering viral load in individuals who suffer a “breakthrough infection.”

“It is noteworthy that when you look at the amount of vaccinations, per 100 people, namely, how many vaccinations were given per 100 people, Israel is way up there with 78 doses per 100 people, compared to the United States, which is 16.7 doses per 100 people,” Fauci said.

“We have been hearing and seeing in the press that Israel has a remarkable diminution in cases associated with the efficiency of their vaccine,” he continued.

Related coverage Gantz Responds to Hezbollah Threats, Says in Case of War ‘Lebanon Will Shake’ i24 News - Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz issued a stark warning Thursday to Israel’s archenemy Hezbollah,...

With some exceptions, all Israelis over the age of 16 are now permitted to receive the vaccine. Israeli news site N12 reports that, in total, 47.7% of the population has been vaccinated, double that of the next highest country, the United Kingdom. In addition, the infection rate per day has dropped from a high of over 10,000 to below 2,000 — the lowest number since the earliest stages of the pandemic in late 2020.

Fauci added that this is further proof that vaccines are effective at fighting the virus, saying, “It is another example of the scientific data starting to point to the fact that vaccine is important not only for the health of the individual to protect them against infection and disease,” including possible variants, “but it also has very important implications from a public health standpoint for interfering and diminishing the dynamics of the outbreak.”

He said that the lesson to be learned from this was “get vaccinated. It’s not only good for you and your family and your community, it will have a very important impact on the dynamics of the outbreak in our country.”

The country is now set to emerge from lockdown, with certain businesses and public institutions being allowed to reopen. The Health Ministry is issuing “Green Passes” to those who have been fully vaccinated, which will permit them to access gyms and other public gathering places in an effort to restart the economy.

Watch Dr. Fauci’s full statement below: