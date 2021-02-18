‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Haas Makes TIME Magazine’s List of 100 Most Influential People

JNS.org – Israeli actress Shira Haas, star of the Netflix drama “Unorthodox,” has been listed by TIME as one of 100 emerging leaders of 2021 who are shaping the future of entertainment, health, politics and business, the magazine announced Wednesday.

She is joined by such world-famous influencers as Anthony Fauci, Greta Thunberg, Seth Meyers and Jennifer Lopez in the TIME100 NEXT list for 2021.

“Everyone on this list is poised to make history,” said Dan Macsai, editorial director of TIME100 NEXT. “And in fact, many already have.”

For her role as Esty Shapiro in “Unorthodox,” Haas had already been nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globes award, becoming the first Israeli actor ever to achieve this.

The list has no age limit. “Although recognizing the leaders of tomorrow lends itself to a younger group, we intentionally have no age cap, an acknowledgment that ascents can begin at any age,” TIME Magazine Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal said.