1,800-Year-Old Sarcophagi Rediscovered in Ramat Gan’s Safari Park

JNS.org – Two sarcophagi dating from the Roman period have been rediscovered at the Ramat Gan Safari Park during the construction of a veterinary hospital, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Thursday.

Rami Tam, head of the African savanna zone at the safari, noticed the two coffins jutting out of the soil while contractors were digging in the area of the safari’s parking lot. Veteran safari workers who were later questioned said that the coffins had been found years ago and moved to their present location. Over time, they said, the coffins had been forgotten and became buried under sand and thick vegetation.

Inspectors called in from the IAA’s theft prevention unit determined that the coffins were 1,800 years old.

Based on the stones and their ornate decoration, the IAA said the sarcophagi belonged to people of “high status.”

