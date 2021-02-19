Friday, February 19th | 7 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

NGO Head Blames US for Anti-Israel Bias at UN Human Rights Council

Police in Spokane, Washington Arrest White Power Activist for Swastika Vandalism at Synagogue

Pfizer CEO Recounts Family’s Miraculous Story of Survival in Wartime Greece

Arab Nurse Recites ‘Shema Yisrael’ Prayer for Jewish Patient Before He Dies of COVID-19

German Jews Angry at Prosecutor’s Decision Not to Charge Hamburg Synagogue Attacker Because of ‘Mental Illness’

Concern in Israel Over US Announcement Welcoming Nuclear Talks With Iran

Through Its Yemen Maneuver, the Biden Administration Is Giving a Free Pass to Iran

Christian Leaders Remain Silent as the Church Recycles Its Oldest Hatred

The Jewish Debate About Rush Limbaugh

The Truth About Self-Interest

February 19, 2021 4:36 pm
0

NGO Head Blames US for Anti-Israel Bias at UN Human Rights Council

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room of the Palace of Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland. The room is the meeting place of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Photo: Ludovic Courtès via Wikimedia Commons.

Kenneth Roth, executive director of the NGO Human Rights Watch, blamed the US Wednesday for the vast number of resolutions targeting Israel at the United Nations Human Rights Council, facing pushback from other observers of the institution.

“If the Biden administration wants to reduce the number of resolutions on Israel at the UN Human Rights Council, it should end the US practice of vetoing resolutions on Israel at the UN Security Council, which is why governments turn to the rights council,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hillel Neuer, executive director of the watchdog UN Watch, countered that the body’s focus on Israel was a symptom of bias — not past US policy.

“Ken Roth is lying. The U.S. is not to blame for the fact that the PLO, Arab League & Islamic Group introduce an absurd amount of one-sided resolutions in the Human Rights Council that demonize Israel and incentivize Hamas to launch more terror attacks,” Neuer wrote.

US President Joe Biden has pledged to reengage international bodies like the Human Rights Council, from which the Trump Administration withdrew in 2018 over what it called a “disproportionate” focus on Israel — as well as its inclusion of member states China and Venezuela. Neuer and other observers have criticized Biden’s pledge to rejoin.

“Regarding criticism of Israeli governmental conduct, the administration will need to show that its aim is to avoid not any but only excessive criticism. The US has long complained that occupied Palestine is the only situation with its own special place on the council’s agenda, Item 7,” Roth continued Wednesday, in a column posted to the HRW website.

Roth added that Biden could simply “vote for resolutions about Israeli policy that arise under the council’s other agenda items,” and that “if the administration wants fewer resolutions on Israeli policy, it could support a single, consolidated resolution in lieu of the current piecemeal approach.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.