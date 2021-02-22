IDF Says Neutralized ‘Potential Threat’ to Navy Ships Near Gaza

i24 News – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that its troops neutralized a “potential threat” to Israel Navy ships off the Gaza coast.

The army said it spotted “suspicious naval activity in the maritime zone along the Gaza Strip.”

“We identified and thwarted the threat and will continue to operate against all threats, both on land and at sea,” the military added.

Palestinian sources report that a fishing boat was destroyed by two shells off the Gaza shore near Khan Yunis on Monday.

According to the available reports, there were no casualties in the incident.

Ynet said the Palestinian boat was destroyed after approaching a Navy vessel, while Maariv reported that the boat likely belonged to the Gaza-based Hamas terrorist group.

The exact circumstances of the incident are unclear, with the military saying more information will be released shortly.