Monday, February 22nd | 10 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Says Neutralized ‘Potential Threat’ to Navy Ships Near Gaza

Yemen’s Houthis Raise Stakes in Marib ‘Blood Bath’, Sources Say

In Rare Visit to Jerusalem, Senior Egyptian Minister Meets With Israeli Premier to Discuss Regional Energy

Former World Leaders Take Stand Against ICC Investigation of Israel

Israeli Woman Who Crossed Into Syria Returns Home

82 Years Later, Reunited Childhood Friends Torn Apart By Holocaust Zoom Regularly

Cuomo Directs Hate Crimes Task Force to Investigate Graffiti at Jewish Center

Israel Prize Announces Two University of Haifa Professors as 2021 Winners

Between Biden Call and Ballot, Netanyahu Seeks Iran Consensus With Rivals

Iranian Lawmakers Criticize Tehran’s Deal With IAEA on Snap Inspections

February 22, 2021 11:30 am
0

IDF Says Neutralized ‘Potential Threat’ to Navy Ships Near Gaza

avatar by i24 News

A Typhoon cannon, developed by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Photo: US Navy.

i24 News – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that its troops neutralized a “potential threat” to Israel Navy ships off the Gaza coast.

The army said it spotted “suspicious naval activity in the maritime zone along the Gaza Strip.”

“We identified and thwarted the threat and will continue to operate against all threats, both on land and at sea,” the military added.

Palestinian sources report that a fishing boat was destroyed by two shells off the Gaza shore near Khan Yunis on Monday.

According to the available reports, there were no casualties in the incident.

Ynet said the Palestinian boat was destroyed after approaching a Navy vessel, while Maariv reported that the boat likely belonged to the Gaza-based Hamas terrorist group.

The exact circumstances of the incident are unclear, with the military saying more information will be released shortly.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.