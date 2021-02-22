In Rare Visit to Jerusalem, Senior Egyptian Minister Meets With Israeli Premier to Discuss Regional Energy

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Energy Minister Yuval Steintz met on Sunday in Jerusalem with Egyptian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek el-Molla, the first member of the government in Cairo to visit Israel since the arrival in 2016 of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

“This is an important day, marking our continued cooperation on energy and so many other things,” said Netanyahu at the start of the meeting, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

“There is a new era of peace and prosperity for the region with the Abraham Accords,” he continued, adding, “This began of course with the historic peace treaty between Egypt and Israel, but now it is becoming something that can better the lives of all the people in economic terms and we think that this is a great opportunity for regional cooperation among Egypt, Israel and the other countries.”

“We are an energy hub,” said Netanyahu. “Together we can supply not only our own needs, but the needs of many other countries. So it is in this spirit of friendship and cooperation and peace and prosperity that I welcome you to Israel.”

