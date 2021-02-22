In Rare Visit to Jerusalem, Senior Egyptian Minister Meets With Israeli Premier to Discuss Regional Energy

Addressing Netanyahu as “Excellency,” Molla thanked the Israeli premier for the invitation.
“Together with Minister Steinitz, we started together a few years back the expansion of the cooperation in energy that was enhanced by the foundation of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum. I am looking forward to our discussions,” said Molla.
Steinitz said that Molla’s visit was of “historic importance, given that the establishment of the regional gas forum and the export of natural gas to Egypt symbolize the most significant economic cooperation between Egypt and Israel since the peace agreements were signed almost 42 years ago.”
Also participating in the meeting were National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat, Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company Chairman Magdy Galal, Israeli Ambassador to Egypt Amira Oron and Egyptian Ambassador to Israel Khaled Azmi.
Molla’s arrival in Israel follows last week’s visit to the country of Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and that of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier in the month, during which regional energy cooperation was among the topics discussed.
Later on Sunday, while touring Israel’s coastline to inspect the damage from large quantities of toxic tar that began washing up on the shore over the weekend, Netanyahu said that he and Molla proposed that “every ship that you see here be powered by natural gas instead of polluting fuel, as happened here.”
“I think that if several countries band together, within a few years we can bring about a great change, so that the sea, country and beaches will be clean,” added the prime minister.
Israel authorities, including Environmental Protection Minister Gamliel, said that the tar likely originated from a spill from a single ship wrecked by stormy weather last week.