Monday, February 22nd | 10 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Cuomo Directs Hate-Crimes Task Force to Investigate Graffiti at Jewish Center

Israel Prize Announces Two University of Haifa Professors as 2021 Winners

White House Says US Communicating With Iran Over Detained Americans

President of Top World Jewish Organization Praises Pope for ‘Tremendous Compassion’ After Visit With Holocaust Survivor

Jewish Leaders and Groups Slam ‘Saturday Night Live’ Over Skit About Israel’s Vaccination Drive

After Massive Oil Spill Pollutes Beaches, Israel Looks for Culprit and Calls for Switch to Natural Gas

105-Year-Old Israeli Air Force Founding Member Promoted to Colonel

IAEA Head Arrives in Tehran Ahead of Iran’s Deadline to Bar Nuclear Inspections

Only ‘Language of Power’ and Sanctions Can Free Navalny, Ally Says

Iran’s Zarif Says US Must First Lift Sanctions Before Talks to Revive 2015 Deal

February 22, 2021 10:07 am
0

Israel Prize Announces Two University of Haifa Professors as 2021 Winners

avatar by JNS.org

The University of Haifa campus. Photo: Zvi Roger – Haifa Municipality/Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Two professors from the University of Haifa have been announced recipients of the prestigious 2021 Israel Prize: Professor Ariela Lowenstein for work in the field of sociology and criminology, and Professor Nitza Ben-Dov for the study of Hebrew literature.

Lowenstein, founder and head of the Social Gerontology Center for Research at the University of Haifa, is being acknowledged for her world-class research in the field of elderly aging, particularly in “identifying, decades ago, the greatest challenge of the elderly facing the 21st century: improving quality of life as members of the population age.”

A visiting professor at Boston University and King’s College in London, she speaks on gerontology at conferences worldwide and has written more than 200 articles for leading academic journals over the years.

Ben-Dov, in the university’s department of Hebrew and comparative literature, is a renowned Israeli critic recognized for her pioneering research comparing new and ancient Hebrew literature, while also exploring universal and comparative aspects of corresponding prominent works of Western literature.

Related coverage

February 21, 2021 3:13 pm
0

After Massive Oil Spill Pollutes Beaches, Israel Looks for Culprit and Calls for Switch to Natural Gas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Sunday for ships sailing the Mediterranean to switch to natural gas as fuel,...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.