Monday, February 22nd | 10 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Yemen’s Houthis Raise Stakes in Marib ‘Blood Bath’, Sources Say

In Rare Visit to Jerusalem, Senior Egyptian Minister Meets With Israeli Premier to Discuss Regional Energy

Former World Leaders Take Stand Against ICC Investigation of Israel

Israeli Woman Who Crossed Into Syria Returns Home

82 Years Later, Reunited Childhood Friends Torn Apart By Holocaust Zoom Regularly

Cuomo Directs Hate Crimes Task Force to Investigate Graffiti at Jewish Center

Israel Prize Announces Two University of Haifa Professors as 2021 Winners

Iranian Lawmakers Criticize Tehran’s Deal With IAEA on Snap Inspections

White House Says US Communicating With Iran Over Detained Americans

President of Top World Jewish Organization Praises Pope for ‘Tremendous Compassion’ After Visit With Holocaust Survivor

February 22, 2021 10:39 am
0

Yemen’s Houthis Raise Stakes in Marib ‘Blood Bath’, Sources Say

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Honor guards carry coffins of Houthi fighters killed in recent fighting against government forces in Yemen’s oil-rich province of Marib, during a funeral procession in Sanaa, Yemen February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

Hundreds of fighters have been killed in a weeks-long Houthi offensive on the Yemeni region of Marib, military sources and a local official said on Monday, in the conflict’s most deadly clashes since 2018.

The attack by Iran-aligned Houthi forces on government-held Marib city comes amid renewed diplomacy to end the six-year war, and as the United States said it would end support for a Saudi-led coalition backing the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

The United Nations has urged the Houthis to return to negotiations, and said the offensive threatened mass displacement.

Hundreds of fighters from both sides have been killed in clashes in the gas-rich Marib region, the sources said. They were not authorized to speak publicly about operational matters.

Related coverage

February 22, 2021 10:27 am
0

Former World Leaders Take Stand Against ICC Investigation of Israel

JNS.org - A group of former heads of state and high-ranking ministers on Friday sent a letter to newly-appointed International...

The sources added that the Houthis may have lost more fighters than the government during the offensive, with coalition forces boasting air supremacy.

“It is a blood bath,” said one military source. Two sources said the majority of casualties were fighters, not civilians.

Pro-government defenses in Sarwah, to Marib’s west, have collapsed, with the frontline now roughly 20 km (12.4 miles) from the city, according to the sources.

The death toll from the battles of the last three weeks are on a scale not seen since 2018, when Saudi-led coalition forces launched an offensive in the Red Sea coastal area to take Yemen’s biggest port of Hodeidah.

That attack was stopped amid humanitarian concerns.

Mass funerals for Houthi fighters killed in the Marib operation have been held over the past week in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa.

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said on Twitter on Sunday their forces would keep fighting until the entire country is “liberated”.

“What Marib is witnessing is part of a national liberation battle, in the face of the continued aggression and blockade,” Abdulsalam said.

Abdulsalam and a spokesman for the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi did not respond to requests for comment on the reported casualties.

Yemen’s frontlines have moved little in recent years, but the war has shifted in the past 12 months to Marib, the last stronghold of Hadi’s loyalists.

Around 116,000 people have already left their homes over the last year, and thousands more have been uprooted in recent weeks, the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

The escalation comes amid renewed efforts to end the war after a dramatic change in the US position towards Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition hoping to restore Hadi’s government.

The new US administration of President Joe Biden revoked a designation of the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization, imposed by former President Donald Trump, and halted support for offensive operations by the Saudi-led coalition.

The United States and the UN have called on the Houthis to halt the Marib attack, cease all military operations, end cross-border strikes on Saudi Arabia and participate in a UN-led peace process.

“The Houthis are clearly taking advantage of Saudi Arabia’s isolation after the election of Joe Biden… and its disintegrating coalition,” said a Western diplomat.

“It is a big gamble but I also wonder what do they have to lose?”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.