February 23, 2021 9:59 am
Hate Mail to French Jewish Parliament Member: ‘Soon the Camps Again’

avatar by JNS.org

French National Assembly Parliament member Yael Braun-Pivet at the Judicial Commission Bench, July 12, 2017. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation after a Jewish member of the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament, received antisemitic hate mail, according to the European Jewish Congress.

Parliament member Yael Braun-Pivet published the offensive email on Twitter. “Yid, prepare yourself, soon the camps again,” it read in part, referencing Nazi German concentration camps during World War II and the Holocaust.

Replete with threats and insults, it also evoked international Jewish financial conspiracies.

In response, Parliament member Yael Braun-Pivet posted: “Faced with such filth: denounce, file a complaint, never let anything go.”

Fellow parliamentarians came to Braun-Pivet’s defense, as did Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, who said “these words are to be vomited … these insults are addressed to the whole nation. I wish it with all my heart [that] justice will be done.”

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also tweeted: “Infamous and unbearable. All my support to Yael Braun-Pivet.”

Braun-Pivet, an attorney whose family came to France to flee the Nazis in the 1930s, said she was “particularly moved” to see “the national representation united” for the day.

