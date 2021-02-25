Thursday, February 25th | 13 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Now the Israel Haters Turn on Facebook

Saudi Censorship Focuses on Internal vs. External Issues

Moderna CMO Suggests Israel Is on Its Radar for New Vaccine Production Facility

Innocuous News Report on Syria Used to Attack Israel

Israel in Talks to Establish Four-Nation Defense Alliance With Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain

Producers Behind Controversial ‘Nurses’ Episode Apologize for False Portrayal of Orthodox Jews

US Report on Khashoggi Death Expected to Single Out Saudi Crown Prince: Sources

Israel, Bahrain Leaders Discuss Iran, Possible Vaccine Plant

Defense Officials: 1,000 Precision Missiles in Hands of Hezbollah ‘Red Line’ for Israeli Action

UAE to Increase Investment in Israel’s Private Sector

February 25, 2021 10:05 am
0

Netanyahu: Children Under 16 Likely to Be Vaccinated by Summer

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Children wear special protective glasses as they observe a partial solar eclipse from Yeruham, southern Israel, June 21, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – Israel will reach a critical milestone by the end of March and the beginning of April in the nationwide effort to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israel Hayom.

Netanyahu said that he expects the current vaccination campaign to reach its successful completion point by then.

“Then, vaccines for children will start arriving,” Netanyahu said in the interview that will appear in Israel Hayom‘s weekend political supplement.

“I assume that [regulators] will approve them in April and May, and we will get them immediately afterward,” he continued, adding that Israel is already in talks about this phase with the two major manufacturers.

Related coverage

February 25, 2021 12:45 pm
0

Moderna CMO Suggests Israel Is on Its Radar for New Vaccine Production Facility

CTech - “I can’t respond directly to things that have been said by Benjamin Netanyahu or Teva CEO Kare Schultz,...

Currently, the vaccines being used in Israel are only approved for those 16 or older. But the international scientific community expects that age to be lowered in the coming months as more studies are conducted.

“The vaccines [for children] may be a special version, or the same one [used for adults]. There will also be doses that target the evolving mutations. The talks we are holding are on the supply of tens of millions of doses.”

Netanyahu expressed optimism about normalcy setting in. “There is a good chance that by summer break, our children will have already been inoculated just like we [adults] will be by this Passover holiday.”

Netanyahu said that masks will continue being part of our lives for a significant amount of time because of the phased vaccination drive.

“Children make up a quarter of Israel’s population. We are living in the age of a virus, and I have made sure that Israel leads the world in this vaccination effort, not just in the purchase of doses, but also in trying to make Israel a place for producing them. I am in touch with the CEOs of the two vaccine manufacturers [currently being used], Pfizer and Moderna. I want Israel to be a critical point in the supply chain.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.