Thursday, February 25th | 14 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Tulsa Police Search for Two Suspects for Vandalism of Holocaust Memorial Statues at Jewish Museum

Israel Halts Transfer of Vaccines to Other Nations

Netherlands Pays Tribute to ‘February Strike’ on 80th Anniversary of Mass Solidarity Action with Jews Facing Nazi Persecution

Trudeau, Zelensky Among World Leaders Extending Purim Holiday Wishes

Jewish Children Exposed to ‘Widespread Antisemitism’ in Schools in Malmo, Sweden, New Study Concludes

Report: Israel Tells US It Will Not Compromise on Iran’s Nuclear Program in Exchange for End to Regime’s Entrenchment in Syria and Lebanon

The ‘Most Brutal Attacks’ on Jews in Europe Driven by Anti-Zionism, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

Antisemitic ‘SNL’ Slur Is No Laughing Matter

Manfred Gerstenfeld, Pioneer of Contemporary Antisemitism Scholarship, Dies in Israel Aged 84

Bernie Sanders Blasts Israel for Not Vaccinating Palestinians, Calls Sending Doses to Allies ‘Outrageous’

February 25, 2021 5:05 pm
0

Trudeau, Zelensky Among World Leaders Extending Purim Holiday Wishes

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The entrance to Israeli President’s official residence is decorated with a huge monster to mark the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim, which is a celebration of the Jews’ salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, in Jerusalem February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A number of world leaders Thursday extended well wishes for the Purim holiday, on the eve of the joyous festival celebrating the Jews’ salvation in ancient Persia.

“This joyous holiday celebrates the saving of the Jewish people from destruction in the ancient Persian Empire, thanks to the bravery of Queen Esther and her uncle Mordecai. Purim is a reminder of the resilience and courage of Jewish communities everywhere,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement.

“Today, we also recognize the significant contributions Jewish Canadians make to our country. We must always choose love over hate, and commit to a Canada free from antisemitism, xenophobia, and prejudice,” he continued.

Volodymyr Zelensky — the President of Ukraine, who is himself Jewish — tweeted messages in both Ukrainian and Hebrew, tagging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Congratulations to all the Jews on the happiest holiday #purim2021 !! I wish you well-being, harmony and faith in a miracle! Chag Purim Sameah!,” he wrote.

In Israel, President Reuven Rivlin marked Purim eve by revealing an edition of the Book of Esther given to him by the widower of Esther Horgen, a Jewish woman killed in a West Bank terror attack on Dec. 20, 2020.

“Esther Horgen ז”ל, murdered by a despicable terrorist, left behind her immense love and light, creativity and art,” he tweeted. “An honor to receive ‘Megilat Esther Horgen’ from her husband Benjamin, with her illustrations, a mark of the power of good over terrible evil. Chag Purim Sameach.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, “Wishing a very happy and safe #Purim to Jewish communities across our United Kingdom and around the world. Chag Purim Sameach!

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.