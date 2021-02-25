Trudeau, Zelensky Among World Leaders Extending Purim Holiday Wishes

A number of world leaders Thursday extended well wishes for the Purim holiday, on the eve of the joyous festival celebrating the Jews’ salvation in ancient Persia.

“This joyous holiday celebrates the saving of the Jewish people from destruction in the ancient Persian Empire, thanks to the bravery of Queen Esther and her uncle Mordecai. Purim is a reminder of the resilience and courage of Jewish communities everywhere,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a statement.

“Today, we also recognize the significant contributions Jewish Canadians make to our country. We must always choose love over hate, and commit to a Canada free from antisemitism, xenophobia, and prejudice,” he continued.

Purim reminds us of the resilience and courage of the Jewish people – and while we won’t be able to get together this year and mark this joyous holiday in person, I want to wish everyone celebrating a very happy Purim. Chag Purim Sameach! https://t.co/KlBJxkYeSF Related coverage Tulsa Police Search for Two Suspects for Vandalism of Holocaust Memorial Statues at Jewish Museum Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma are searching for two suspects who destroyed statues dedicated to child victims of the Holocaust at... — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 25, 2021

Volodymyr Zelensky — the President of Ukraine, who is himself Jewish — tweeted messages in both Ukrainian and Hebrew, tagging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Congratulations to all the Jews on the happiest holiday #purim2021 !! I wish you well-being, harmony and faith in a miracle! Chag Purim Sameah!,” he wrote.

Вітаю всіх юдеїв із найрадіснішим святом #purim2021! Бажаю добробуту, злагоди та віри в диво! Хаг Пурим Самеах! @netanyahu pic.twitter.com/dfG7llJpMC — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2021

In Israel, President Reuven Rivlin marked Purim eve by revealing an edition of the Book of Esther given to him by the widower of Esther Horgen, a Jewish woman killed in a West Bank terror attack on Dec. 20, 2020.

“Esther Horgen ז”ל, murdered by a despicable terrorist, left behind her immense love and light, creativity and art,” he tweeted. “An honor to receive ‘Megilat Esther Horgen’ from her husband Benjamin, with her illustrations, a mark of the power of good over terrible evil. Chag Purim Sameach.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, “Wishing a very happy and safe #Purim to Jewish communities across our United Kingdom and around the world. Chag Purim Sameach!