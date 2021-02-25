Thursday, February 25th | 13 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Haas Shares Throwback Purim Photo From Childhood

The Dangerous Antisemitism of ‘SNL’ and Its Media Cronies

Now the Israel Haters Turn on Facebook

Saudi Censorship Focuses on Internal vs. External Issues

Moderna CMO Suggests Israel Is on Its Radar for New Vaccine Production Facility

Innocuous News Report on Syria Used to Attack Israel

Israel in Talks to Establish Four-Nation Defense Alliance With Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain

Producers Behind Controversial ‘Nurses’ Episode Apologize for False Portrayal of Orthodox Jews

US Report on Khashoggi Death Expected to Single Out Saudi Crown Prince: Sources

Israel, Bahrain Leaders Discuss Iran, Possible Vaccine Plant

February 25, 2021 1:39 pm
0

‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Haas Shares Throwback Purim Photo From Childhood

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Israeli actress Shira Haas in 2018. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Israeli actress Shira Haas shared with her Instagram followers on Thursday a photo of her 5-year-old self dressed up for Purim.

“TBT 2000. Happy Purim!” the star of the Netflix series “Unorthodox” captioned the picture of her dressed as a ladybug for the Jewish holiday, which begins this year on Thursday evening.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shira Haas (@shirahaas)

The 25-year-old Israel resident was recently included in Time magazine’s TIME100 Next list as one of 100 emerging leaders of 2021 in the fields of entertainment, health, politics and business.

Earlier in February, she received a Golden Globe nomination for her lead role in “Unorthodox,” about a woman who flees th Satmar Hasidic Jewish community in Brooklyn and travels to Germany to pursue a career in music. The series is an adaption of a memoir by Deborah Feldman.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.