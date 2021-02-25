‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Haas Shares Throwback Purim Photo From Childhood

Israeli actress Shira Haas shared with her Instagram followers on Thursday a photo of her 5-year-old self dressed up for Purim.

“TBT 2000. Happy Purim!” the star of the Netflix series “Unorthodox” captioned the picture of her dressed as a ladybug for the Jewish holiday, which begins this year on Thursday evening.

The 25-year-old Israel resident was recently included in Time magazine’s TIME100 Next list as one of 100 emerging leaders of 2021 in the fields of entertainment, health, politics and business.

Earlier in February, she received a Golden Globe nomination for her lead role in “Unorthodox,” about a woman who flees th Satmar Hasidic Jewish community in Brooklyn and travels to Germany to pursue a career in music. The series is an adaption of a memoir by Deborah Feldman.