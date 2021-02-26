Friday, February 26th | 14 Adar 5781

Into the Future: Tel Aviv University Launches New Artificial Intelligence Center

February 26, 2021 10:03 am
Leigh Engineering Faculty Boulevard, Tel Aviv University. Photo: Ido Perelmutter via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Tel Aviv University has launched its new Multidisciplinary Center for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science on Wednesday during the university’s AI Week to encourage research that uses the most advanced methods of both disciples.

The center’s aim is to train a new generation of researchers and industrialists who will take Israel to the forefront of the “global AI revolution” in the coming years.

“[AI] is expected to impact our way of life in every aspect—from drug development and data-based personalized medicine to defense and security systems, financial systems, scientific discoveries, robotics, autonomous systems and social issues,” said Professor Meir Feder, who will head up the center.

“It is very important to train human capital in this area, and therefore, the center will provide all TAU students with basic AI education,” he added.

The center will work with hundreds of researchers that include scientists on campus and beyond, as well as collaborate with the military, public institutions, and leading universities and research institutes around the world, said Feder.

The new center follows the recent launch at TAU of a multidisciplinary epidemic research center. Other multidisciplinary centers, which will address climate change and aging, are in the planning stages, according to TAU President Ariel Porat.

“The establishment of the AI center is one more step in implementing TAU’s vision for advancing groundbreaking, multi-disciplinary research that brings together the university’s finest researchers, the high-tech industry and the community,” said Porat.

