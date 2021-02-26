Leading Israeli Actors Lior Ashkenazi, Sasson Gabay Star in New Israeli Film ‘Karaoke’

Lior Ashkenazi and Sasson Gabay, two of Israel’s most well-known actors, will co-star in the new Israeli film “Karaoke,“ Deadline reported on Thursday.

The drama-comedy is about an older couple (Gabay and Rita Shukrun) who become infatuated with their “flamboyant” new neighbor, a former modeling agent played by Ashkenazi, according to Deadline.

The project is now filming in Israel and there are reportedly buyers circling the film.

“Karaoke” is directed by Moshe Rosenthal and produced by Efrat Cohen of Tel Aviv University’s Gaudeamus Productions. Ben Giladi of Rainmaker Entertainment is executive producer and the production company DW is co-producing. The project is financed by Israel Film Fund and The Steve Tisch Foundation for First Features.

Ashkenazi stars in HBO‘s “Valley of Tears” and Gabay is part of the cast of HBO‘s “Oslo.”