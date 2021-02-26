Friday, February 26th | 15 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

McGill University Jewish Groups Decry ‘Misleading’ BDS Motion Tying Israel to Uighur Persecution

‘The Last Purim With Corona:’ Netanyahu Urges Jabs in Holiday Skit

Man Arrested for Shouting Antisemitic Abuse at Soldier Guarding French Synagogue

Producer Suspended After Vile Antisemitic Slur Is Used During Local TV Show in Lowell, Massachusetts

Saudi Crown Prince Approved Operation to Capture or Kill Khashoggi, Says US Report

Report: Israel ‘Very Pleased’ With US Strikes on Iranian Targets in Syria, Was Informed in Advance

Leading Israeli Actors Lior Ashkenazi, Sasson Gabay Star in New Israeli Film ‘Karaoke’

Israeli-Owned Ship Hit by Explosion in Gulf of Oman

My Brother Benzi, and How to Be Kind

New York Times’ Beinart Defends Himself on Hypocrisy Charge

February 26, 2021 12:59 pm
0

Leading Israeli Actors Lior Ashkenazi, Sasson Gabay Star in New Israeli Film ‘Karaoke’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Lior Ashkenazi. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Lior Ashkenazi and Sasson Gabay, two of Israel’s most well-known actors, will co-star in the new Israeli film “Karaoke, Deadline reported on Thursday.

The drama-comedy is about an older couple (Gabay and Rita Shukrun) who become infatuated with their “flamboyant” new neighbor, a former modeling agent played by Ashkenazi, according to Deadline.

The project is now filming in Israel and there are reportedly buyers circling the film.

“Karaoke” is directed by Moshe Rosenthal and produced by Efrat Cohen of Tel Aviv University’s Gaudeamus Productions. Ben Giladi of Rainmaker Entertainment is executive producer and the production company DW is co-producing. The project is financed by Israel Film Fund and The Steve Tisch Foundation for First Features.

Ashkenazi stars in HBO‘s “Valley of Tears” and Gabay is part of the cast of HBO‘s “Oslo.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.