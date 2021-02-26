Friday, February 26th | 14 Adar 5781

McGill University Jewish Groups Decry ‘Misleading’ BDS Motion Tying Israel to Uighur Persecution

February 26, 2021 5:02 pm
‘The Last Purim With Corona:’ Netanyahu Urges Jabs in Holiday Skit

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A Purim-themed public service announcement on the COVID-19 vaccine from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Screenshot

A Purim holiday-themed video from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Israelis to get vaccinated against COVID-19, after allaying the concerns about the shot from a series of costumed characters.

“We have mishloach manot (Purim treats), first dose, second dose — roll-up your sleeves, everyone gets vaccinated,” says Netanyahu through a megaphone, while manning a vaccine station in a basketball gym.

An actor cycling through a series of costumes lobs common worries about the vaccine at the prime minister. “I’ve heard it changes your DNA; I might grow a tail,” he says, while dressed as a dog.

“Why vaccinate everyone? What’s your interest? You want to implant a microchip?” he asks as a tech-themed superhero covered in keyboards.

“Israel will be the first country to get out of the Corona crisis,” says Netanyahu. “So I wish you a happy Purim — the last Purim with the coronavirus.”

Watch the full video below:

