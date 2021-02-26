‘The Last Purim With Corona:’ Netanyahu Urges Jabs in Holiday Skit
by Algemeiner Staff
A Purim holiday-themed video from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Israelis to get vaccinated against COVID-19, after allaying the concerns about the shot from a series of costumed characters.
“We have mishloach manot (Purim treats), first dose, second dose — roll-up your sleeves, everyone gets vaccinated,” says Netanyahu through a megaphone, while manning a vaccine station in a basketball gym.
An actor cycling through a series of costumes lobs common worries about the vaccine at the prime minister. “I’ve heard it changes your DNA; I might grow a tail,” he says, while dressed as a dog.
“Why vaccinate everyone? What’s your interest? You want to implant a microchip?” he asks as a tech-themed superhero covered in keyboards.
“Israel will be the first country to get out of the Corona crisis,” says Netanyahu. “So I wish you a happy Purim — the last Purim with the coronavirus.”
Watch the full video below:
WATCH: Prime Minister @netanyahu’s Purim video with English subtitles 🤡
Go vaccinate 💉💉 pic.twitter.com/IZvtLSMJhn
— 🇮🇱Avi Hyman🇮🇱 (@AviHyman) February 25, 2021