Saturday, February 27th | 15 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinians Shut West Bank Schools to Contain Coronavirus Variants

Israel Says Initial Assessment Is Iran Behind Explosion on Israeli-Owned Ship

White Supremacist Sentenced to Nearly 20 Years in Plot to Bomb Colorado Synagogue

Iran Says US Air Strikes in Syria Encourage Terrorism in the Region

Iran ‘Can’t Act With Impunity,’ Biden Says After US Air Strikes

McGill University Jewish Groups Decry ‘Misleading’ BDS Motion Tying Israel to Uighur Persecution

‘The Last Purim With Corona:’ Netanyahu Urges Jabs in Holiday Skit

Man Arrested for Shouting Antisemitic Abuse at Soldier Guarding French Synagogue

Producer Suspended After Vile Antisemitic Slur Is Used During Local TV Show in Lowell, Massachusetts

Saudi Crown Prince Approved Operation to Capture or Kill Khashoggi, Says US Report

February 27, 2021 11:10 am
0

White Supremacist Sentenced to Nearly 20 Years in Plot to Bomb Colorado Synagogue

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Richard Holzer is seen in this undated handout photo provided by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Photo: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office/Handout via Reuters.

An avowed white supremacist was sentenced on Friday to 19-1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty months ago to a federal hate-crimes case stemming from a botched plot to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue in 2019.

Richard Holzer, 28, appeared in a federal courtroom in Denver for a sentencing that capped an undercover FBI investigation of a plan to blow up Temple Emanuel in Pueblo, Colorado, the second-oldest synagogue in the state.

Although the plot was thwarted, US District Judge Raymond Moore said Holzer had sought “to terrorize the Jewish community” of Pueblo, a city of 112,000 residents about 100 miles south of Denver.

“It is one of the most vulgar… evil crimes that can be committed against an entire group of people,” Moore said while imposing the sentence sought by prosecutors.

Related coverage

February 26, 2021 5:02 pm
0

McGill University Jewish Groups Decry ‘Misleading’ BDS Motion Tying Israel to Uighur Persecution

The Jewish community at McGill University spoke out Friday against an "intentionally misleading" divestment motion passed by the Student’s Society...

Holzer declined to speak at the hearing.

The defendant pleaded guilty in October to one count of trying to obstruct religious services by force, and one count of attempting to destroy a building used in interstate commerce, according to his plea agreement.

Holzer, who lived in Pueblo, was arrested in November 2019 following an undercover sting by federal agents tracking his social media postings, in which he professed a hatred of Jews, according to an FBI arrest warrant affidavit.

Posing as fellow racists, undercover agents reached out to Holzer and later met with him as he broached the idea of blowing up the synagogue, the affidavit said. Ultimately, the agents provided him with inert pipe bombs and sticks of dynamite before arresting him, court documents showed.

The judge rejected arguments by defense lawyers that Holzer has renounced his racist views, noting that since his arrest he has reached out to other white supremacists and continued to invoke Nazi imagery.

“The notion that he’s turned some corner is fantasy,” Moore said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.