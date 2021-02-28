Sunday, February 28th | 17 Adar 5781

February 28, 2021 7:33 pm
Jewish Twitter Users Mock ‘Serious Eats’ Ham on Bagel Combination

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Bagels. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Jewish Twitter users mercilessly poked fun at a recipe on a popular food website over the weekend that called for cutting a bagel vertically and stuffing it with ham and cheese.

The website and blog Serious Eats shared on Twitter a bagel recipe in which the bread is cut like a Hasselback potato, “turning each slit into the perfect receptacle for slices of ham and cheese.”

Although the recipe was first published by Serious Eats in September 2019, its posting on Twitter over the weekend after Purim — and the bagel’s long-held status as “the most famous Jewish food” — led to a light-hearted uproar among Jewish social media users.

“If this isn’t a hate crime, I don’t know what is,” popular Jewish food blogger Dani Klein jokingly tweeted in response to the recipe.

“Clearly @seriouseats didn’t run this catastrophe by anyone Jewish before publishing,” one Twitter user sarcastically said, while another wondered, “Haven’t my people suffered enough?”

Another called it “Holy goyishe grossness” and asked, “What fresh hell is this? Not just treif, but disgusting.”

“We need to amend the IHRA definition to include this abomination,” joked another user, referring to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.

