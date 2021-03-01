Monday, March 1st | 17 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New TV Series Announced About Judo World Champions Saeid Mollaei From Iran and Israel’s Sagi Muki

Court of Arbitration Overturns International Judo Federation’s Ban on Iran Over Discrimination Against Israeli Athletes

Jewish History Proves Jews Are Indigenous to Israel

Erdoğan Again Has His Eyes Set on Jerusalem

IHRA Definition of Antisemitism Becomes a BDS Battleground

US Intelligence, Joe Biden, and the Dilemma of Iran

Can Tesla Conquer Israel Without Storefronts?

Will Fourth Israeli Elections Lead to a Fifth?

Pompeo: ‘Many’ in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties With Israel

Lowell, Massachusetts School Board Member Who Used Antisemitic Slur on TV Show Resigns from Post

March 1, 2021 2:31 pm
0

Court of Arbitration Overturns International Judo Federation’s Ban on Iran Over Discrimination Against Israeli Athletes

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Judo – World Judo Championships – Men’s Under 81 kg – Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, Japan – August 28, 2019 – Iran’s Saeid Mollaei reacts. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon.

A court of arbitration overthrew on Monday a decision to suspend Iran from international judo events due to its discrimination against Israeli athletes, the Associated Press reported.

The International Judo Federation banned Iran from competition in Oct. 2019 after Iranian former world champion judoka Saeid Mollaei defected to Germany and revealed that the Iranian team had forced him to throw matches and leave competitions so as not to compete against Israeli athletes.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport found that Iran’s judo federation “committed severe violations of the IJF rules” against racist discrimination, but that the ban was too severe.

It suggested, however, that Iran should face lesser punishment for its conduct.

Mollaei will be permitted to compete in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics on the Mongolian team.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled that Mollaei’s participation for Mongolia did not require approval from Iranian Olympic officials because he is a refugee.

Due to a technicality, no action by the IJF against Iran will affect its Olympic participation, as Iran’s judo team is fielded by its Olympic Committee and not its national judo team.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.