Monday, March 1st | 17 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Climbing R Rate Clouds Plans to Reopen Economy

Israel, Bahrain Sign Historic Postal Agreement

Israeli Strike Reported on Iranian Targets Near Damascus

Israel Rules Out Greek Tanker as Suspect in Mediterranean Oil Spill

First UAE Ambassador Arrives in Israel, Eyes Tel Aviv Embassy

Jewish Twitter Users Mock ‘Serious Eats’ Ham on Bagel Combination

Report: Security Officials Expect More Iranian Attacks on Israeli Ships, Believe IRGC Wants to Avenge Soleimani

Jewish Groups Call for Action Against State Department Official After Racist and Antisemitic ‘Blood and Faith’ Blog Is Revealed

Canadian Jews Outraged After Anti-Vaccine Conspiracy Theorist Creates T-Shirt Comparing Inoculation Drive to the Holocaust

The Moral High Ground Cannot Replace Foreign Policy

March 1, 2021 10:11 am
0

Israel’s Climbing R Rate Clouds Plans to Reopen Economy

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

An Israeli teenager wears a Purim costume referencing the coronavirus, in Jerusalem, March 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – Israel’s Health Ministry on Monday reported that the COVID-19 reproduction rate had risen back to one. The increasing transmission rate calls into question government plans to gradually reopen the economy following the country’s third lockdown.

The reproduction or “R” rate is a measure of a virus’ ability to spread, indicating how many other individuals each carrier is likely to infect. The ministry has stated that maintaining the R rate at 1 or below is one of the criteria for relaxing lockdown restrictions, along with the number of people who have been fully vaccinated and the number of patients in serious condition.

As of Monday, 4,723,966 Israelis have received their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and 3,368,759 have been fully immunized, according to ministry data.

Also on Monday, Israel’s High Court of Justice ruled that the Shin Bet security agency’s controversial phone tracing program, designed to detect contact between coronavirus carriers and those around them, can only be used for those who do not cooperate with the ministry’s epidemiological investigations.

Related coverage

March 1, 2021 10:03 am
0

Israeli Strike Reported on Iranian Targets Near Damascus

JNS.org - Israeli warplanes struck targets in the Damascus area on Sunday night, according to official Syrian media. The Syrian Arab News...

The court debated the issue following petitions by four rights groups, which argued that the phone tracing was no longer necessary.  The court ruled that starting March 14, the Shin Bet will use phone tracing as a “complementary tool only,” for individual cases, as necessary.

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch slammed the ruling as a “crime against the Israel public’s health,” noting that the tracking program “saved the lives of over 500,000 people.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.