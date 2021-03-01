Monday, March 1st | 17 Adar 5781

March 1, 2021 12:33 pm
Lowell, Massachusetts School Board Member Who Used Antisemitic Slur on TV Show Resigns from Post

Lowell School Committee member Robert Hoey is seen using an antisemitic slur during a broadcast of the program “City Life.” Photo: Screenshot.

The Lowell, Massachusetts school board member who used a crude antisemitic slur to refer to a colleague during a talk show on public television has resigned from his post.

Robert Hoey Jr., 66, announced his resignation in a Facebook video on Friday. He made the antisemitic comment during a live episode of the show “City Life,” and a video clip of it surfaced last week.

In the offending segment, Hoey was heard saying, “The ki—, oh, I mean the Jewish guy … I hate to say it, but that’s what people used to say behind his back.” Hoey was not reprimanded at any point during the program for invoking the slur.

Hoey said in his resignation video that people should “condemn what I said,” the Boston Globe reported.

Robert Trestan, the director of the New England chapter of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), told the Globe that he welcomed Hoey’s resignation.

Hoey’s resignation followed the suspension of “City Life” producer John McDonough by the program’s sponsors, Lowell TeleMedia, over the incident.

Led by Lowell Mayor Jim Leahy, local officials also pressed for Hoey’s resignation.

“Earlier today, a member of the Lowell School Committee, Robert Hoey, used an offensive and repulsive racial slur on a televised morning show,” Leahy said following the “City Life” broadcast. “As a result, I am calling Lowell’s elected officials to join me in demanding the immediate resignation of Robert Hoey as a member of the Lowell School Committee.”

