‘We Are Changing the World,’ Netanyahu Tells UAE’s First Envoy to Jewish State

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the UAE’s first-ever envoy to the Jewish state Mohammad Mahmoud Al Khajah on Tuesday.

The PM warmly welcomed the ambassador, congratulating him on his arrival to Israel.

“We are changing the Middle East, we are changing the world,” Netanyahu said, as cited by his office in a statement.

The PM and the envoy discussed the prospects of a range of bilateral and regional projects in multiple spheres.

Israel’s National Security Council chair Meir Ben-Shabbat and other key senior officials attended the meeting, which the statement described as “warm and friendly.”

On Monday, the ambassador arrived in the country with a three-day visit, set to be focused on finding the right location for the embassy, and presented his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in a solemn ceremony in Jerusalem.

In his remarks at the ceremony, the envoy hailed the US-brokered Abraham Accords between Israel and a number of regional neighbors, which enabled the normalization of ties with the UAE.

“The Abraham Accords will remain a beacon of light and hope in human history, for all of the peace-loving people,” he said.