March 3, 2021 12:17 pm
0

Abbas Reportedly Refused to Let Israel Vaccinate Thousands of Palestinians, Yet the Media Is Silent

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas takes part in a virtual meeting with Palestinian faction heads, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Sept. 3, 2020. Photo: Alaa Badarneh / Pool via Reuters.

The Times of Israel recently reported:

Israeli officials reportedly sent a request last week to the Palestinian Authority and the Jerusalem Muslim Waqf asking that the Israeli government be allowed to open a coronavirus vaccination station in the Temple Mount area, but the request was rejected.

The station was meant to vaccinate mainly Palestinian worshipers visiting the area. The Waqf is a Jordan-affiliated religious authority that administers Muslim religious sites in Jerusalem, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound atop the Temple Mount in the Old City.

According to a report by the Kan public broadcaster (Hebrew) on Wednesday, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas opposed the idea since, he claimed, the act would give Israeli officialdom a presence in the Al-Aqsa Mosque area. The mosque area on Temple Mount, which is known in Arabic as Haram al-Sharif, is considered one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East, holding central significance in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Temple Mount is the holiest place in Judaism; [the] al-Aqsa mosque is the third most holy shrine in Islam.

Although this was reported last Thursday, there has been no condemnation of the Palestinian Authority for not accepting free vaccines for thousands of its people.

This shows yet again that there are very few people who are truly pro-Palestinian. The only legitimate reason not to accept this offer is because it makes Israel look humane, and avoiding that is worth a few thousand Palestinian lives.

But what about the other side of the story? Was this just a cynical way for Israel to use the vaccine for a propaganda victory — to show photos of virtuous Jews vaccinating poor Palestinians and making Israel look good?

Well, no:

After Israel’s initial proposal was refused, a second was reportedly made: that the vaccines be administered by Arab Israeli paramedics and not by Jewish ones, and that they be dressed in clothes that bear no markings of Israeli medical establishments.

That offer was also turned down, the report said. [emphasis added]

It is now simply fact. Palestinian lives don’t matter unless Jews can be blamed. The Palestinian Authority would prefer its own people die rather than be indebted to or appreciative of Jews for saving their lives.

