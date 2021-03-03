Wednesday, March 3rd | 19 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

France’s Macron Tells Iran ‘Clear Gestures’ Needed to Revive Nuclear Deal

Israeli Ambassador Tells UN Security Council to ‘Hold the Iranian Regime Responsible’ for Gulf of Oman Blast

Australian Island State of Tasmania to Build New Holocaust Commemoration Center

‘Not Vaccinated:’ French COVID-19 Demonstration Draws Ire for Appropriation of Holocaust Symbol

Far-Left Jewish Group IfNotNow Holds Rally Against Biden Course on Antisemitism, Claims It ‘Won’t Keep Us Safe’

‘I’ve Lost Count,’ Says Owner of Amsterdam Kosher Restaurant After Latest Antisemitic Vandalism

‘Nurses’ and the Danger of Mainstreaming Antisemitism

New York Dems’ BDS Debate Shows the Power of the Woke Left

The Senate’s Role in Military and International Affairs

US Blacklists Two Leaders of Yemen’s Houthi Movement

March 3, 2021 9:56 am
0

France’s Macron Tells Iran ‘Clear Gestures’ Needed to Revive Nuclear Deal

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as he meets with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 4, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French President Emmanuel Macron told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that Tehran must make clear and immediate gestures to allow dialogue to resume on the 2015 nuclear deal, the Elysee palace said on Tuesday.

“Having reminded (Rouhani) of the efforts made by France with its partners in the last years to reach a negotiated solution, the (French) head of state stressed it was important that Iran made clear and immediate gestures so that dialogue can resume with all parties to the Vienna deal,” Macron‘s office said.

In 2019, Macron pushed to bring Washington and Tehran back to the negotiating table and to set parameters for wider future talks. Last month he offered himself as an “honest broker.”

Expressing his deep concerns regarding Iran’s decisions to violate the accord, Macron said it was vital Tehran returned into compliance and fully cooperate with the UN atomic watchdog.

Related coverage

March 2, 2021 6:06 pm
0

Israeli Ambassador Tells UN Security Council to ‘Hold the Iranian Regime Responsible’ for Gulf of Oman Blast

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations filed a letter of complaint to the UN Security Council Tuesday over a recent...

Iran has recently accelerated its violations of the 2015 deal in an apparent bid to raise pressure on US President Joe Biden, as each side insists the other must move first.

Several Iranian media outlets said Rouhani had made it clear to Macron that the only way to revive the deal would be for the US to lift sanctions and repeated that Tehran’s decision to reduce its obligations was due to the US withdrawal in 2018.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.