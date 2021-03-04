Clinton Bailey Archive of Bedouin Culture Comes to National Library of Israel

JNS.org – Clinton Bailey has conducted research in the deserts of Sinai and the Negev over the past five decades, establishing himself as a world-renowned expert on the Bedouin.

The Clinton Bailey Archive of Bedouin Culture is now coming to the National Library of Israel.

The archive includes such resources as 350 hours of interviews and recordings from Bailey’s research, as well as hundreds of images, slides and video clips documenting Bedouin tribal culture over the past half-century.

The archive presents primary-source materials from the last generation of elderly Bedouin who grew to maturity in the pre-modern period of Bedouin culture. They represent a treasure trove of an orally transmitted ancient culture that researchers view as irreplaceable.

