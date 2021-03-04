Thursday, March 4th | 20 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel and Morocco Join Forces, Making Both Countries Stronger

Amid Israeli and US Victories, Russia and Iran Sign an Intelligence Pact

Jewish and Black Activists Will Speak Out Against California Model Curriculum at Los Angeles Rally

J Street’s Selective Memory on Palestinian Antisemitism

Marc Lamont Hill’s Vile Antisemitism and Duplicitous New Book

New Haggadah Links Marvel Superheroes to Passover Story

Israeli Workforce Management Company Papaya Global Raises $100 Million Making It Israel’s First Female-Led Unicorn

Austrian, Danish Leaders to Arrive in Israel for Vaccine Production Talks

Israeli Rookie Deni Avdija Selected to NBA Rising Stars World Team Squad

State Department: America Firmly Opposes ICC War-Crimes Probe of Israel

March 4, 2021 10:24 am
0

Israeli Rookie Deni Avdija Selected to NBA Rising Stars World Team Squad

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli basketball player Deni Avdija. Photo: Reuters / Karolis Kavolelis.

JNS.org – Washington Wizards Israeli rookie forward Deni Avdija has been selected to the 2020-21 NBA Rising Stars World Team roster, the National Basketball Association announced on Wednesday. Avdija will be joined by his teammate Rui Hachimura of Japan, who is in his second year in the league, the NBA said.

Avdija is averaging 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 29 games this season. He has posted four games of 10+ points this season, including a season-high 20 points versus Miami on January 9.

The Israeli phenom has two games of 10 rebounds, and ranks seventh among all rookies in rebounds per game.

“Over the first half of the season I learned a lot of new things,” Avdija said. “I played against good players and became a better player … It’s a very similar situation to my first year in the EuroLeague. I’m older, but it’s completely different because I’m a rookie in the NBA. I didn’t play a lot my first year in the EuroLeague, and there were many things to get used to. I think I’m acclimating pretty quickly this year, and am continuing to work to get better.”

Related coverage

March 4, 2021 11:54 am
0

New Haggadah Links Marvel Superheroes to Passover Story

An English-Hebrew haggadah published on Monday features original artwork, commentary, and conversation starters that draw on the Marvel universe of...

Joining Avdija and Hachimura on the World Team roster is Precious Achiuwa (Miami), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans), R.J. Barrett (New York), Facundo Campazzo (Denver), Brandon Clarke (Memphis), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City), Theo Maledon (Oklahoma City) and Mychal Mulder (Golden State).

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA Rising Stars will not be played this year because of the limitation of having All-Star events all on one night.

To recognize deserving players, the NBA kept the custom of having the league’s assistant coaches vote for Rising Stars rosters, which comprise of 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the United States (US Team) and 10 first- and second-year NBA players from outside the US (World Team).

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.