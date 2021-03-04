Thursday, March 4th | 20 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish and Black Activists Will Speak Out Against California Model Curriculum at Los Angeles Rally

J Street’s Selective Memory on Palestinian Antisemitism

Marc Lamont Hill’s Vile Antisemitism and Duplicitous New Book

New Haggadah Links Marvel Superheroes to Passover Story

Israeli Workforce Management Company Papaya Global Raises $100 Million Making It Israel’s First Female-Led Unicorn

Austrian, Danish Leaders to Arrive in Israel for Vaccine Production Talks

Israeli Rookie Deni Avdija Selected to NBA Rising Stars World Team Squad

State Department: America Firmly Opposes ICC War-Crimes Probe of Israel

Israel’s Health Minister Says 90 Percent of Those Over 50 are ‘Vaccinated or Recovered’

Clinton Bailey Archive of Bedouin Culture Comes to National Library of Israel

March 4, 2021 10:19 am
0

State Department: America Firmly Opposes ICC War-Crimes Probe of Israel

avatar by JNS.org

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds the daily press briefing in Washington, DC, on Feb. 2, 2021. Photo: US State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha.

JNS.org – The US State Department said it “firmly opposes” the announcement by the International Criminal Court of the opening of its investigation into Israel and the Palestinians over war crimes allegations.

“We will continue to uphold our strong commitment to Israel and its security, including by opposing actions that seek to target Israel unfairly, the ICC … has no jurisdiction over this matter,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

“Israel is not a party to the ICC, it has not consented to the court’s jurisdiction, and we have serious concerns about the ICC’s attempts to exercise its jurisdiction over Israeli personnel,” said Price, adding that the Palestinians “do not qualify as a sovereign state, and therefore are not qualified to obtain membership as a state in order to participate as a state or to delegate jurisdiction to the ICC.”

He also said the Biden administration is thoroughly reviewing sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump against ICC officials.

Last month, the US State Department noted that it had “serious concerns” over the ICC’s ruling on its jurisdiction to investigate Israel and that it represented a biased attack on the Jewish state. More recently, a bipartisan group of senators urged US Secretary of State Tony Blinken to more strongly denounce the ICC’s investigation.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.