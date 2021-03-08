Israeli Companies Offer to Help Azerbaijan Rebuild Nagorno-Karabakh

JNS.org – Israeli companies have offered the government in Baku assistance in rehabilitating the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Ibrahim Khazar told the Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency.

According to Aryeh Gut, an expert on Israel-Azerbaijan ties and the executive director of the Azerbaijan House in Israel, Baku and Jerusalem have bolstered ties thanks to close cooperation in the fields of agriculture, medicine and defense, among others.

Gut told Israel Hayom that “Israel was one of the first countries to recognize an independent Azerbaijan. No country in Eurasia has been a closer friend to Israel than Azerbaijan.”

He noted that “Israel is one of the strategic buyers of Azerbaijani oil. Following the liberation of the occupied territories, in which Israel played a central role, Israeli figures are very interested in investing in those territories in Nagorno-Karabakh, alongside the Israeli medical assistance already provided by Israel to casualties of the war.”

