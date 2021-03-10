Wednesday, March 10th | 26 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Leading US Jewish Group Applauds Sanctions Against IRGC Interrogators, Announced on Anniversary of Levinson Kidnapping

Biden’s $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Bill Wins Final Approval in House

Antisemitic Incidents in Wisconsin Leap by 36 Percent Amid Rise in Conspiracy Theories and Hate Group Activity

Biden’s Point Man on Iran Says White House Wants to Avoid Clash With Israel Over Return to Iran Deal

An Urgent Crisis: Holocaust Education Is Fading in America

Does the Biden Administration Believe Iran Is Behind Most Shia Militias?

Netanyahu: I Prevented Iran From Acquiring an ‘Arsenal’ of Nuclear Weapons

A Call Not to Ratify California’s Ethnic Studies Curriculum

The Plague of the Middle East in 2021 Remains Iran

From Durban to The Hague: 20 Years of NGO Lawfare

March 10, 2021 10:11 am
0

Ben-Gurion University to Launch Israel’s First School of Sustainability, Climate Change

avatar by JNS.org

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/David Saranga, Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

JNS.org – Ben-Gurion University of the Negev announced on Tuesday the formation of Israel’s first School of Sustainability and Climate Change, an interdisciplinary research and innovation initiative to tackle some of the world’s most pressing environmental issues.

“The school is based on five decades of accumulated knowledge, experience and scientific research in the Negev Desert,” said President Daniel Chamovitz. “It is a natural step for the university, acknowledged globally for its environmental, energy and sustainability research, to harness that research in service to humankind’s greatest challenges. We will be investing resources and recruiting partners to create the next generation of climate and environmental solutions.”

The program will incorporate internationally renowned scientists from BGU’s Jacob Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research, as well as those in various other departments, including geography and environmental development, earth and environmental sciences, life sciences, health sciences and environmental engineering. They will collaborate with students on a wide range of areas such as renewable natural resources, environmental and sustainability policy, and management.

Doug Seserman, chief executive officer of American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, said that “by realizing David Ben-Gurion’s vision, the university plays a critical role as a driving force of sustainable growth in the region.”

Related coverage

March 10, 2021 3:20 pm
0

Biden’s Point Man on Iran Says White House Wants to Avoid Clash With Israel Over Return to Iran Deal

The Biden administration’s point man on Iran said Wednesday that the White House wants to avoid the kind of conflict...

A multidisciplinary approach will strengthen research being carried out in numerous fields, including water, food security, clean energy, environmental engineering, public health and social justice.

“Climate change is this generation’s great challenge,” said Chamovitz. “What was once a local problem has transformed into a global crisis. Large-scale desalination and drip irrigation, climate-adapted agriculture and advanced energy technologies emerged out of necessity here in the Negev. Survival in the desert has always been predicated on human ingenuity and given the challenges facing the world, we are committed to sharing our knowledge through the creation of the school.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.