Wednesday, March 10th | 26 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden’s $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Bill Wins Final Approval in House

Antisemitic Incidents in Wisconsin Leap by 36 Percent Amid Rise in Conspiracy Theories and Hate Group Activity

Biden’s Point Man on Iran Says White House Wants to Avoid Clash With Israel Over Return to Iran Deal

An Urgent Crisis: Holocaust Education Is Fading in America

Does the Biden Administration Believe Iran Is Behind Most Shia Militias?

Netanyahu: I Prevented Iran From Acquiring an ‘Arsenal’ of Nuclear Weapons

A Call Not to Ratify California’s Ethnic Studies Curriculum

The Plague of the Middle East in 2021 Remains Iran

From Durban to The Hague: 20 Years of NGO Lawfare

New Biography Explores a Defender of Israel

March 10, 2021 10:53 am
0

Saudi Arabia to Take Action to Protect Oil Facilities, Foreign Minister Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a news conference following talks with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 10, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Saudi Arabia will take action to deter attacks on its oil facilities, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, following an attack on the heart of the industry this week by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, speaking at a news conference with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, also said Riyadh would continue to cooperate with Moscow in the OPEC+ framework to ensure oil prices that are fair for producers and consumers.

Oil prices spiked briefly following Sunday’s missile and drone assault on the kingdom, including on an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, site of a refinery and the world’s biggest offshore oil-loading facility.

Saudi authorities said they foiled the attack with no casualties or serious damage.

Related coverage

March 10, 2021 12:43 pm
0

Sinwar Re-Elected as Hamas Chief in Gaza

Yehya Al-Sinwar has been re-elected to head Hamas in the Gaza Strip for a second term, officials said on Wednesday,...

“The Kingdom will take the necessary deterrent measures to protect its national capabilities,” the prince said.

He said international efforts to end the conflict in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthis for six years, must tackle the matter of “Iran providing Houthi militias with advanced weapons including ballistic missiles and armed drones.”

Iran has in the past rejected accusations as has the group, which denies being a puppet of Tehran.

The United States under the administration of President Joe Biden has stepped up diplomacy to end the war but expressed alarm at “genuine security threats” to Saudi Arabia following Sunday’s strikes.

Prince Faisal said the main priority remained an agreement for a permanent ceasefire for Yemen, which has proven elusive despite United Nations peace efforts and talks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, who control northern Yemen.

Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition that intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from power in the capital Sanaa.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.