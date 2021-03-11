Thursday, March 11th | 27 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Christian Pastor and Friends Double Down on Anti-Jewish Bigotry

Can Left and Right Unite to Topple a Forever Prime Minister?

Head of Harvard University Hillel Blasts Student Petition Supporting Academic Cornel West as ‘Anti-Jewish Conspiracy Theory’

The New Face of Combating Antisemitism

Instead of Cancelling Meyers Leonard, Let’s Invite Him for Shabbat Dinner

Antisemitic Outrages Cast a Pall Over The Hague’s Image as ‘City of Peace and Justice,’ Dutch Jewish Leader Says

The Palestinian Issue Is Absent From the 2021 Israeli Elections

Terrorists Who Murdered Fogel Family in 2011 Attack to Receive 50% Raise in Payments from Palestinian Authority: NGO

Islamist Extremists Try to Silence Dutch Author with Death Threats

Miami Heat NBA Player Meyers Leonard Fined $50K, Must Participate in Cultural Diversity Program After Spewing Antisemitic Slur

March 11, 2021 3:03 pm
0

Head of Harvard University Hillel Blasts Student Petition Supporting Academic Cornel West as ‘Anti-Jewish Conspiracy Theory’

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Widener Library at Harvard University. Photo: Joseph Williams.

The head of the Harvard University Hillel strongly criticized a petition in support of prominent Harvard professor Cornel West that echoes the scholar’s claims that he was denied tenure because of his attacks on Israel and Zionism.

The Harvard Crimson reported Thursday that Rabbi Jonah C. Steinberg, the executive director of Harvard Hillel, sent an email to Hillel affiliates saying the petition promulgated “an anti-Jewish conspiracy theory” and that West had “egged students on” in promoting it.

The petition — which has been signed by more than 1,800 people and endorsed by over 90 campus organizations — cited West’s claims that he was denied tenure because of his attacks on Zionism, which it listed alongside “white supremacy” and “racial capitalism” as targets of the professor’s work.

Steinberg said, “It is painful to see representatives of so many student organizations maneuvered into signing a petition that attaches itself to a long chain of demonizing anti-Jewish libels through the centuries.”

Related coverage

March 11, 2021 1:56 pm
0

Antisemitic Outrages Cast a Pall Over The Hague’s Image as ‘City of Peace and Justice,’ Dutch Jewish Leader Says

A Jewish leader in the Netherlands has questioned whether The Hague can "decently call itself the city of peace and...

“Student leaders who have signed the petition likely do not realize how the words ‘Israel’s occupation of Palestine’ are used to suggest that the entire country of Israel is illegitimate, and perhaps they are not sensible of how eliding ‘white supremacy, racial capitalism, Zionism, and the military-industrial complex,’ as the petition does, is a dangerous ethnic slander,” he added.

A member of the student coalition that wrote the petition, Jeremy Stepansky, told the Crimson that the petitioners “vehemently reject the conflation of the Zionist state of Israel with the Jewish people.”

West reiterated his claims to the outlet, saying, “I do think the support of this critique of Israeli occupation is a plausible hypothesis” for the denial of tenure “given what I know about earlier candidates who have been denied.”

West said he wants to have a “public discussion about Israeli politics, Israeli occupation” with Steinberg, and said it should be “respectful.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.