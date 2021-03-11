Thursday, March 11th | 27 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Sara Netanyahu, Wife of Israeli Premier, Hospitalized With Appendicitis

IDF Said to Be First Army to Achieve Herd Immunity Against COVID-19

Justice Department Reaches Agreement With New Jersey Town After Accusations of Religious Zoning Bias

Saudi-led Coalition Destroys Houthi ‘Hostile Aerial Target’ in Yemen’s Marib

Zionists Pioneered ‘Cancel Culture,’ Professor Claims

Leading US Jewish Group Applauds Sanctions Against IRGC Interrogators, Announced on Anniversary of Levinson Kidnapping

Biden’s $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Bill Wins Final Approval in House

Antisemitic Incidents in Wisconsin Leap by 36 Percent Amid Rise in Conspiracy Theories and Hate Group Activity

Biden’s Point Man on Iran Says White House Wants to Avoid Clash With Israel Over Return to Iran Deal

An Urgent Crisis: Holocaust Education Is Fading in America

March 11, 2021 10:01 am
0

IDF Said to Be First Army to Achieve Herd Immunity Against COVID-19

avatar by JNS.org

US Army General and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi greet each other, July 24, 2020. Photo: IDF Twitter account.

JNS.org – The Israel Defense Forces is the first military in the world to have achieved herd immunity against the COVID-19 virus, a top IDF official said on Thursday.

According to Maj. Gen. Itzik Turgeman, the head of the IDF’s Technology and Logistics Directorate, 85 percent of the military will have been vaccinated against the disease by the end of next week. Just 10 weeks after the launch of the IDF’s immunization campaign, 81 percent of service members have already either been vaccinated or are recovering from the disease, while overall morbidity continues to decline, the military said in a statement.

These “impressive” figures will have a significant impact on the IDF’s daily routine, said Turgeman and IDF Chief Medical Officer Brig. Gen. Alon Glazberg.

“It allows us to go back to training with greater freedom, to authorize gatherings and for ‘green units’ to get back to a reality a bit more,” they said, according to the statement.

Related coverage

March 11, 2021 10:03 am
0

Sara Netanyahu, Wife of Israeli Premier, Hospitalized With Appendicitis

JNS.org - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, was hospitalized late Wednesday night at the Hadassah Medical Center Ein Kerem...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.