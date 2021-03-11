Thursday, March 11th | 27 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The New Face of Combating Antisemitism

Instead of Cancelling Meyers Leonard, Let’s Invite Him for Shabbat Dinner

Antisemitic Outrages Cast a Pall Over The Hague’s Image as ‘City of Peace and Justice,’ Dutch Jewish Leader Says

The Palestinian Issue Is Absent From the 2021 Israeli Elections

Terrorists Who Murdered Fogel Family in 2011 Attack to Receive 50% Raise in Payments from Palestinian Authority: NGO

Islamist Extremists Try to Silence Dutch Author with Death Threats

Miami Heat NBA Player Meyers Leonard Fined $50K, Must Participate in Cultural Diversity Program After Spewing Antisemitic Slur

Remembering the ‘Chinese Schindler’ — Who Saved Many More Lives

Israeli Eurovision Winner Netta Barzilai Feels ‘Very Lucky’ to Join Simon Cowell as New Judge on ‘X Factor Israel’

Christian Pastor and Friends Double Down on Anti-Jewish Bigotry

March 11, 2021 10:37 am
0

Israel Aerospace, UAE Weapons Maker Team Up on Anti-Drone Tech

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country’s biggest defence contractor, is seen at their offices next to Ben Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel February 27, 2017. Picture taken February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Thursday it would jointly develop an advanced drone defense system with the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned weapons maker EDGE.

Israel and the UAE formalized relations last year, brought closer by commercial interests and concern over Iran.

State-owned IAI, a major Israeli defense firm, said in a statement that the companies will develop a Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System “tailored to the UAE market, with wider ranging benefits for the MENA region and beyond”.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which recently stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, has in the past threatened to launch strikes on the UAE.

Related coverage

March 11, 2021 1:44 pm
0

Terrorists Who Murdered Fogel Family in 2011 Attack to Receive 50% Raise in Payments from Palestinian Authority: NGO

The Palestinian terrorists who committed the infamous 2011 murders of five members of the Fogel family will receive a 50%...

The UAE had been Riyadh’s main partner in the Saudi-led military coalition that intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the group, but a senior Emirati official said in February that it had ended its military involvement in Yemen last October.

The war has been in a military stalemate for years and in 2019 the UAE scaled down its presence in Yemen following attacks that year on tankers in Gulf waters, including off its shores.

The UAE already has an advanced anti-missile interception system, the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defenses (THAAD).

EDGE, tasked with supplying advanced weapons to the UAE armed forces, is focused on developing drones, unmanned vehicles, smart weapons and electronic warfare equipment rather than conventional weaponry.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.