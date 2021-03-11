Thursday, March 11th | 27 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Instead of Cancelling Meyers Leonard, Let’s Invite Him for Shabbat Dinner

Antisemitic Outrages Cast a Pall Over The Hague’s Image as ‘City of Peace and Justice,’ Dutch Jewish Leader Says

The Palestinian Issue Is Absent From the 2021 Israeli Elections

Terrorists Who Murdered Fogel Family in 2011 Attack to Receive 50% Raise in Payments from Palestinian Authority: NGO

Islamist Extremists Try to Silence Dutch Author with Death Threats

Miami Heat NBA Player Meyers Leonard Fined $50K, Must Participate in Cultural Diversity Program After Spewing Antisemitic Slur

Remembering the ‘Chinese Schindler’ — Who Saved Many More Lives

Israeli Eurovision Winner Netta Barzilai Feels ‘Very Lucky’ to Join Simon Cowell as New Judge on ‘X Factor Israel’

Christian Pastor and Friends Double Down on Anti-Jewish Bigotry

Israel’s Sight Diagnostics’ Sight OLO Deployed at Oxford University’s John Radcliffe Hospital

March 11, 2021 10:37 am
0

Israel Says Netanyahu’s First UAE Visit Postponed, Stirs Rights Spat With Jordan

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adjusts his protective face mask after receiving a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel December 19, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An announcement by Israel that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had postponed a first visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday due to a lag in Jordanian overflight rights drew a rare rebuke from Amman over a contested Jerusalem holy site.

An Abu Dhabi appearance would have allowed Netanyahu to put his imprimatur on Israel-UAE ties that were formalized last year — a foreign policy flourish as he seeks re-election on March 23.

The UAE had not formally confirmed the planned visit, which leaked to Israeli media on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by Netanyahu’s office, he and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan agreed to reschedule.

A hold-up in overflight permission from Amman for Netanyahu’s plane “apparently” stemmed from the cancellation of a visit by Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa mosque compound on Wednesday over a dispute regarding security arrangements at the site, the statement said.

Related coverage

March 11, 2021 1:44 pm
0

Terrorists Who Murdered Fogel Family in 2011 Attack to Receive 50% Raise in Payments from Palestinian Authority: NGO

The Palestinian terrorists who committed the infamous 2011 murders of five members of the Fogel family will receive a 50%...

Permission eventually came through but too late for Netanyahu’s itinerary, which included meeting his visiting Hungarian and Czech counterparts later on Thursday, it said.

Jordanian officials were not immediately available for comment on the overflight issue. But Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi confirmed the crown prince’s cancelled al Aqsa visit — which would have been the first there by Jordan’s future king.

State TV quoted Safadi as saying Israeli authorities had tried to change a program agreed with Amman in a manner that it deemed harmful to Palestinian and Muslim rights of worship.

“The crown prince did not want to allow Israel to impose restrictions on Muslims,” Safadi was quoted as saying.

Netanyahu had been due to visit the UAE and Bahrain — which also has newly established ties with Israel — last month but postponed that trip citing COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.