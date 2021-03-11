Israel’s Sight Diagnostics’ Sight OLO Deployed at Oxford University’s John Radcliffe Hospital

CTech – Sight Diagnostics, an Israeli company that delivers lab-grade Full Blood Count (FBC) results in just a few minutes, has deployed its Sight OLO solution at the John Radcliffe Hospital, part of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation. The deployment means that patients who attend the emergency departments have access to quick FBC testing as part of a rapid AI triage system for Covid-19.

Sight OLO helps with faster predictions to be made by CURIAL AI, a screening test developed by Oxford University that leverages the routine vital signs of patients alongside FBC results to determine the likelihood of a patient having Covid-19. The CURIAL algorithm was developed by Oxford University and has proven to be effective in ruling out the possibility of Covid-19 within patients in the first hour, as opposed to the 12-28 hour timeframe offered by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests. With Sight OLO, that time could be reduced to just 30 minutes.

“We’re proud to collaborate with a cutting-edge institution like Oxford University on their CURIAL analysis program to help manage the effects of the pandemic,” said Yossi Pollak, CEO and co-founder of Sight Diagnostics. “We see time and again when FBC results are made available to clinicians quickly and easily, patient care models are reconfigured for the better. The CURIAL project is a beacon of what’s possible, and we are keen to support other health institutions by enabling access to fast, convenient, and accurate FBC through OLO.”

Sight OLO uses a cartridge-based system and does not require external reagents or calibration, making it easy to use where FBC is needed. It has received its regulatory approval for use in the UK and is CE Marked according to IVD European directive at point of care environments.

“Having accurate FBC results in minutes, from OLO, would help CURIAL make predictions even sooner, potentially reducing care delays and supporting infection control within hospitals. Our goal is to get the right treatment to patients sooner by helping rule out Covid at triage for a majority of patients who don’t have the infection,” said Dr. Andrew Soltan, an Academic Clinician and a Machine Learning Researcher at Oxford University. “This project shows that artificial intelligence can work with rapid diagnostics to help us select the best care pathways and minimize risks of spreading the infection in hospitals.”

Sight Diagnostics was founded in 2011 and provides fast and accurate blood diagnostic testing. Its analyzer, Sight OLO, can perform a Complete Blood Count in a few minutes. The company’s first product, Parasight, has been used in 24 countries and conducted more than a million tests. It has offices in the UK, Israel, and the United States.