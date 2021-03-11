Sara Netanyahu, Wife of Israeli Premier, Hospitalized With Appendicitis

JNS.org – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, was hospitalized late Wednesday night at the Hadassah Medical Center Ein Kerem in Jerusalem after feeling unwell.

She was diagnosed with appendicitis, and will remain in the hospital for observation for several days, the Prime Minister’s Office said, adding that the prime minister was by her side at the hospital through the night.

On Thursday morning, the Israeli press reported that, as a result, Netanyahu was likely to cancel his scheduled trip to the United Arab Emirates.