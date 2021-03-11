Thursday, March 11th | 27 Adar 5781

March 11, 2021 10:03 am
0

Sara Netanyahu, Wife of Israeli Premier, Hospitalized With Appendicitis

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara wave as Netanyahu speaks following the announcement of exit polls in Israel’s parliamentary election at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel April 10, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo.

JNS.org – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, was hospitalized late Wednesday night at the Hadassah Medical Center Ein Kerem in Jerusalem after feeling unwell.

She was diagnosed with appendicitis, and will remain in the hospital for observation for several days, the Prime Minister’s Office said, adding that the prime minister was by her side at the hospital through the night.

On Thursday morning, the Israeli press reported that, as a result, Netanyahu was likely to cancel his scheduled trip to the United Arab Emirates.

